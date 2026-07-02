NFC Notes: Josh Conerly, Nick Sirianni, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders LT Laremy Tunsil said he sees himself in OT Josh Conerly and believes that he has a ton of potential.

“I see myself,” Tunsil said, via the team’s website. “I don’t wanna sound cliche. I see a dog. I see somebody who wants it. He wants to be great.”

Tunsil added that he’s helping Conerly off the field and his helping him learn how to keep his body in shape.

“We’re working every day; every single day,” Tunsil said. “He came to work with me every day. He ate right. It’s protein for lunch and breakfast. There’s no carbs for dinner. There’s supplements every day. It’s a routine that we have to live by.”

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer raved about WR Ryan Flournoy‘s development this offseason.

“He’s doing incredible. First on the practice field, last to leave. Always making himself available with Dak for throwing sessions. He earned it the right way, through special teams, in run blocking, doing the dirty work, and because he does everything right, Dak doesn’t hesitate.” (Hutchison)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni has a reputation for being a hard-nosed, hot-headed coach. Philadelphia OT Jordan Mailata said he gets a lot of questions about whether Sirianni is “unbearable,” but thinks their coach is very misunderstood.

“(People) go, ‘How unbearable is your coach?’ He’s actually not that unbearable,” Mailata said, via Michael Silver of The Athletic. “A lot of people think it’s fake. And that’s one that irks me. Dude, he’s like this in practice. He’s like this all the time. So, it’s very consistent. And I can’t fault him for that. That’s him. He gives a f—.”

Eagles DB Cooper DeJean said Sirianni never holds back his emotions.

“A lot of coaches try to hold in their emotions,” DeJean said. “He’s a guy who lets them out and doesn’t care what anybody thinks about it. … He is who he is, and no one’s gonna change that.”

Sirianni’s older brother, Mike, said his sibling has always had a “chip on his shoulder.”

“What you see is what you get,” Mike Sirianni said. “That’s what I’m most proud of about him — he hasn’t changed. He was ornery growing up. He’s always had that little chip on his shoulder. He’s still the same guy, and I hope people appreciate that.”