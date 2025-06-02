NFC Notes: Josh Jacobs, Joe Thuney, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Veteran G Joe Thuney spoke about his experience with the Bears and his excitement to be a part of the team as a leader.

“It’s been great,” Thuney said, via BearsWire.com. “Everyone seems to be really intent, intense, and focused. It’s something I want to be a part of. Guys are working for each other, and everyone’s trying to improve bit by bit. It’s a process. It’s early, but I think guys like working here. It’s been great.”

“I always want to be available for the guys in the O-line room,” Thuney added. “Whether it be plays or situations or time of year, anything. To talk about things I’ve seen, things I’ve been through and then try toget a routine with guys and work. Whether it be after practice or after meetings or whatever. You want to be a resource for the guys and of show them my routine through the season, through the offseason. Like I said, the line room has been great, a lot of hardworking guys in there, a lot of guys that want to compete, want to play. It’s been going well.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell dismissed concerns about the defense or any other topic that the media believes could hold Detroit back in 2025.

“I’m not worried that we don’t have pass rush, I’m not worried that we lost two coordinators, I’m not worried about injuries, I’m not worried about the Hall of Fame Game, I’m not worried about the schedule,” Campbell said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think it’s perfect. I think it lines up perfectly. I think it’s gonna be what’s best for us with where we’re at going into 2025, my fifth year, the corps of the team’s fifth year. I really think it’s exactly what we’re going to need. The timing is perfect.”

“There’s not a damn thing we could do about injuries. Nobody can,” Campbell added. “I’m not worried, and the things you would worry about are the things every team would worry about, injuries. If we have another 20 injuries, yeah, that’s an issue, but there’s nothing I can do about it.”

Packers

Packers RB Josh Jacobs had a strong year in his first season with the team, but feels that he left more on the table, along with a Super Bowl trophy that he continues to chase.

“I feel like I had a good year, but I feel like I still left a lot on the table,” Jacobs said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website. “For me, it’s just trying to come in and chase that No. 1 spot and raise a Super Bowl [trophy] at the end of the day. That’s the only thing that’s really on my mind.”

“I feel like everything in football, and really in life, it comes full circle,” Jacobs added on the importance of his position. “Besides the quarterback, we touch the ball more than anybody else on the field, so we have the most opportunities to create and be special, so I’m proud of a lot of these guys who stepped up and showed their versatility and played good.”