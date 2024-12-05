NFC Notes: Josh Jacobs, Penei Sewell, Stephon Gilmore, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions C Frank Ragnow called OT Penei Sewell one of the most unique players in the NFL at his position.

“When it comes to everything he does as a tackle, he’s one of one,” Ragnow said, via Dan Pompei of The Athletic.

Lions QB Jared Goff handed off pre-game speech duties to Sewell last year. The offensive tackle described his animated mindset during those speeches.

“When I’m giving those speeches, I can’t see, I can’t hear,” Sewell said. “I just speak.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell praised Sewell as a teammate and feels he is much more than a “cornerstone” of their team.

“He’s a good man with a good heart, but put him on the field and he becomes a grizzly bear that wants you out of his territory,” Campbell said. “He’s a team guy that’s competitive, tough, gritty, smart, hardworking and resilient. Calling him a cornerstone piece is selling him short — he’s the slab under it all.”

Packers

The Packers have given RB Josh Jacobs a heavy workload this season, notably recording 26 carries against the 49ers and 19 carries against the Dolphins over the past two weeks. Matt LaFleur said Jacobs does well communicating how he’s feeling physically and they are “mindful” of his reps in practice throughout the week.

“He does a great job communicating with us where he’s at,” LaFleur said, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “I trust him in terms of, if he needs more that he’ll let us know and if, he needs less, he’ll also let us know. But we are mindful of just how many reps he’s getting throughout the course of the week.”

Jacobs said coaches and players want him to take fewer reps during the week, but he’s committed to practicing hard.

“They be getting on me because they be wanting me to take less reps,” Jacobs said. “But I think it’s important for the guys to see me work. I think it’s important to get the reps. So, I practice.”

Jacobs is accustomed to having a heavy workload as a running back.

“I think for me it’s just what I’m used to,” Jacobs said. “I’ve been doing it for so long. I feel like the running back room in general, we kind of set the tone for the team. Each day, regardless of it’s practice or a game, we try to come out and do that.”

Vikings

Vikings CB Stephon Gilmore has a low-grade hamstring injury. HC Kevin O’Connell says he doesn’t believe it’s a long-term injury. (Alec Lewis)

