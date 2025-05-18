NFC Notes: Josh Jacobs, Tucker Kraft, TreVeyon Henderson, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Bears were in the market for a running back in the 2025 NFL Draft, but didn’t select one until the seventh round with Rutgers’ Kyle Monangai. When asked about Chicago’s effort to trade up for Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty, GM Ryan Poles said the cost to move ahead of the Raiders at No. 6 was too prohibitive.

“It just didn’t make sense,” Poles said, via Ed Weiderer of the Chicago Tribune.

Weiderer writes the Bears had “significant interest” in Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson before he was selected at No. 38 by the Patriots. However, New England GM Eliot Wolf said they didn’t receive an adequate trade package from Chicago to make a move.

“Ultimately, we didn’t feel the value that was being offered to us was worth possibly losing out on TreVeyon,” Wolf said. “So we ended up sending the pick in.”

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the lack of trades in the first round was partially due to the Bears taking TE Colston Loveland at No. 10 overall and a team would’ve made a move for him if Loveland dropped into the teens.

Fowler cites league insiders who believe Chicago tried to trade up to No. 35 with the Titans, which wound up going to the Seahawks, and could've been targeting Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson.

Lions

Lions DB coach Deshea Townsend said they’re going to let CB Ennis Rakestraw focus on playing outside cornerback to start his second season. (Justin Rogers)

said they’re going to let CB focus on playing outside cornerback to start his second season. (Justin Rogers) Lions safety coach Jim O’Neil explained the vision is for veteran CB Avonte Maddox to be a backup safety and nickel, with the rest of the younger players competing for one remaining roster spot. (Rogers)

Packers