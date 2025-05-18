NFC Notes: Josh Jacobs, Tucker Kraft, TreVeyon Henderson, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
The Bears were in the market for a running back in the 2025 NFL Draft, but didn’t select one until the seventh round with Rutgers’ Kyle Monangai. When asked about Chicago’s effort to trade up for Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty, GM Ryan Poles said the cost to move ahead of the Raiders at No. 6 was too prohibitive.
“It just didn’t make sense,” Poles said, via Ed Weiderer of the Chicago Tribune.
Weiderer writes the Bears had “significant interest” in Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson before he was selected at No. 38 by the Patriots. However, New England GM Eliot Wolf said they didn’t receive an adequate trade package from Chicago to make a move.
“Ultimately, we didn’t feel the value that was being offered to us was worth possibly losing out on TreVeyon,” Wolf said. “So we ended up sending the pick in.”
- According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the lack of trades in the first round was partially due to the Bears taking TE Colston Loveland at No. 10 overall and a team would’ve made a move for him if Loveland dropped into the teens.
- Fowler cites league insiders who believe Chicago tried to trade up to No. 35 with the Titans, which wound up going to the Seahawks, and could’ve been targeting Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson.
Lions
- Lions DB coach Deshea Townsend said they’re going to let CB Ennis Rakestraw focus on playing outside cornerback to start his second season. (Justin Rogers)
- Lions safety coach Jim O’Neil explained the vision is for veteran CB Avonte Maddox to be a backup safety and nickel, with the rest of the younger players competing for one remaining roster spot. (Rogers)
Packers
- Packers ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia said CB Keisean Nixon and WR Mecole Hardman will be in the mix as kick returners. (Matt Schneidman)
- Packers DC Jeff Hafley on new CB Nate Hobbs: “Nate can play outside, Nate can play inside. So we’re gonna have him do both. Watching film, it’s something you love about him.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)
- Hafley on LB Edgerrin Cooper: “Have you seen him? When you see him now, he looks different. He must be close to 240 pounds. … He’s locked in and focused and he knows what he’s doing.” (Hodkiewicz)
- Packers OC Adam Stenavich believes that OL Elgton Jenkins is open to moving to center and is currently absent from workouts due to a different reason. (Rob Demovsky)
- Packers pass game coordinator Jason Vrable believes WR Jayden Reed has improved as a leader this offseason: “He’s standing behind Matthew Golden right now, helping him go over every single play.” (Ryan Wood)
- Green Bay TE coach John Dunn spoke on their desire to get TE Tucker Kraft the ball more: “When you get into the season, plays build off other plays, but he’s shown [what he can do] down the field, intermediate and even at or behind the line.” (Rob Demovsky)
- Packers RB coach Ben Sirmans mentioned they don’t plan on limiting RB Josh Jacobs‘ reps this offseason despite his heavy workload a year ago: “His quickness, cutting ability, exploding through drills, he looks better this year than last year at this time.” (Wood)
