NFC Notes: Joshua Dobbs, Geno Smith, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB coach Brian Griese spoke about bringing in veteran QB Joshua Dobbs this offseason, as the team believes Dobbs can step in and play if needed at any point.

“Josh has played a lot of football, and he’s been in some really unique situations in the last couple of years where he was put under duress, both physically and mentally,” Griese said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “He was able to go out and to play at a level that was winning football for the organizations that he was playing for. And so that kind of piques your interest, to know that there’s a guy like that that can handle it mentally, that physically, can do it, can play the position, and that is able to garner support quickly from a locker room and gain that respect and go win games in a short amount of time like that. So, a veteran guy that we know can play and has come in and fit in well.”

Cardinals

Right now in OTAs the Cardinals are lining up with Paris Johnson at left tackle and Jonah Williams at right tackle. Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon didn’t commit to that being the same way Arizona lines up in Week 1, though it seems the more likely outcome.

“We’ll see how that looks,” Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “Paris obviously playing both, Jonah playing both, but we’ll start there and see how it goes. That’s what they both feel comfortable with right now.”

Cardinals RG Will Hernandez, who lined up alongside Johnson last season, is confident Johnson will thrive at left tackle.

“At the end of the day we are all here to do what’s best for the team,” Hernandez said. “No one here is thinking where they want to play — we’re all good with whatever the coaches want to do. Either way, I know (Paris) is going to thrive out there on the left side and do a hell of a job.”

Cardinals OL Hjalte Froholdt has also been getting time at center after previously appearing at guard. He’s open to playing wherever asked of him.

“In the end we need the best five out there, so if they need me at guard or at center, I’m willing to play it,” Froholdt said. “I feel pretty good where I am at right now, but this is also the time of year to try some things.”

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Geno Smith had high praise for new HC Mike Macdonald and OC Ryan Grubb, saying they’ve done a great job of teaching their new system and making sure players understand how they are getting things done.

“Very impressed,” Smith said, via ProFootballTalk. “From the stuff he’s done in college, he has a great track record, and just being part of the system, being able to learn from him, the type of guy he is, the type of man he is, type of coach he is, I think there’s going to be great things coming for us. Coach Grubb is doing a great job of being demanding, making sure that guys are studying and on point and knowing their assignments, but also giving guys some grace. It is a new system, a new offense, and guys are going to mess things up, and that’s not necessarily a terrible thing. Grubb’s doing a great job and it’s our job to make the plays come alive and make it all look good.”