NFC Notes: Julio Jones, Buccaneers, Marcus Mariota, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

New Buccaneers WR Julio Jones talked to reporters about the opportunity to join the team at training camp on Wednesday. He didn’t have much to say about the past two years with the Falcons and Titans.

“But that’s the past,” Jones said. “I’m here now. I’m looking forward. I’m not looking backwards. It’s a great opportunity for me to be a part of something special in the Buccaneer family. Just looking forward to getting to work.”

Jones said the chance to contend for a Super Bowl played a significant role in his decision to sign with Tampa Bay.

“It’s just for me to come out here, knowing my value and what I have to offer,” Jones said. “The Buccaneers organization has just given me the opportunity to come here and showcase my skills. And just to be a part of something new, be a part of this team. Like I said, they have everything that they need already. But you’ve got to put the work in each and every day.”

Jones also addressed his past injury issues, saying he is fully healthy at this point in time.

“I don’t have any issues, nothing lingering, holding me back, anything like that,” Jones said. “But it’s just the beginning. So I just have to check all those boxes first and then come out here and play.”

Jones’ one-year deal has a base value of $6 million, including a $2 million base salary of which $1.165 million is guaranteed. Jones received a $4.3 million signing bonus which is stretched over four additional void years added to the deal. (Over The Cap)

There’s also a $2.5 million roster bonus and up to $1.25 million in per-game active roster bonuses.

Falcons

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota opened training camp as the clearcut starter in Atlanta, monopolizing all the work with the first-team offense ahead of third-round QB Desmond Ridder. At some point that will probably change, but for now it’s allowing Mariota to feel confident entering the 2022 season.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to prove to myself,” said Mariota via the Athletic’s Josh Kendall. “I feel very comfortable. Being around Art for all that time in Tennessee, I think that’s where it comes from. For the most part, I feel really comfortable and confident.”

Right now, Ridder’s just focusing on keeping his head down and learning as much as possible in his early NFL career.

“We talk about it as a healthy competition, not just in our room but in every single room we have,” Ridder said. “It’s not rooting against each other. Just making each other better. Marcus has been in Coach Smith’s system before so he knows a lot more. I’m really just trying to learn from him, learn how he goes about learning the game plan and learn how we do things each and every week.”

Falcons WR Bryan Edwards left practice on Saturday with an arm injury that HC Arthur Smith said wasn’t that bad. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

Saints

Saints OL Nick Martin signed a veteran salary benefit deal that included a $152,500 signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

signed a veteran salary benefit deal that included a $152,500 signing bonus. (Over The Cap) Saints RB Malcolm Brown also appeared to sign a veteran salary benefit deal. He has a $76,500 signing bonus and $76,500 in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)