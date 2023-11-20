NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Aaron Jones, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields returned to game action after missing the last four games with a thumb injury.

The Bears were in position to upset the first-place Lions before Detroit stagged a late comeback.

“I think the offense did a good job of pushing the ball downfield, controlling the ball, forcing long-play drives,” Fields said, via ESPN.com. “Overall, we did good. I think what we’ve got to get better at is just the situations.”

“If I’m keeping it real with y’all, we should’ve won that game. It just comes down to finishing and executing at the end of the game.”

Lions

The Bears were in position to beat the first-place Lions on Sunday before Detroit stormed back in the fourth quarter and walked away with the win.

“Not my best ball for about three and a half quarters but found a way to make it work there at the end,” Lions QB Jared Goff said, via DetroitLions.com. “It’s a sign of a good team. We’re a resilient group. We’re tough. We have a lot of courage and we don’t back down from anything.”

Packers

Packers RB Aaron Jones appeared to suffered a very serious injury during Sunday’s win over the Chargers.

“They went to go tackle me on the right, like my right foot,” Jones said of the play on which he was injured, via The Athletic.com. “They missed and I kinda picked it up and it was laying on the defender’s helmet and my left leg was in the ground and somebody had me and my cleats were in the ground. And I think it was (Los Angeles Chargers linebacker) Kenneth Murray comes down and I’m already like kinda low and I just absorbed all of that that was in the ground — knee, hip and groin — felt it all. It felt awful.”

Jones said he hopefully “caught a break” and didn’t suffer a season-ending injury.

“I put in a lot of work, put in a lot of time to be here with these guys and for it to go out like that, I was feeling like, ‘Man, I can’t catch a break,’” Jones said. “But caught a break. Hopefully, it’s not anything serious and I’m back here pretty soon.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur echoed Jones’ optimism.

“I don’t think it’s long term,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, I think it really looked bad. I was really concerned just seeing it live. I didn’t see a replay or anything, but seeing it live it did not look good. But he’s in good spirits in there and so hopefully it’s just a short-term deal.”