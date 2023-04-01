NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles explained why they are going forward with QB Justin Fields instead of selecting a prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“I really needed something to take me so far above Justin where we didn’t want to look behind the curtain and see how this was going to play out,” Poles said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I feel really good about Justin; still do. I think these quarterback prospects are going to have good careers, too.”

Poles thinks Fields progressively developed into HC Matt Eberflus‘ system last season.

“I think having [Fields] in the building and seeing the progress he made in this first year, getting familiar with our system, there’s special and athletic traits,” Poles said. “We’ve seen in college his ability to use his arm, too. I believe when all that comes together, we can have something special.”

Poles feels they’ve surrounded Fields with capable players, including WR Chase Claypool, WR D.J. Moore, WR Darnell Mooney, and TE Cole Kmet.

“It’s just another playmaker on the field,” Poles said. “The one thing I really like is, we have three different types of receivers. We’ve got a guy [in Claypool] who’s a big-body guy that can play inside/outside. We have Mooney, who can separate and run vertically and make plays. Then DJ is just a strong, physical guy who can separate and make plays after the catch, too. I like how everything’s set up. And then, you throw [tight end] Cole [Kmet] in the mix, too. ‘He has weapons.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell gave an injury update on DT Levi Onwuzurike, who has dealt with back problems since being drafted by the team.

“We talked to him a couple of weeks ago, he was doing good, the rehab has gone well,” Campbell said via Dave Birkett of the Free Press. “But you just don’t know. You don’t know with a back. But I mean certainly, he’s going to get an opportunity if the body will allow it.”

TCU OL Steve Avila has a Top-30 visit with the Lions. (Calvin Watkins)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said they would like to have more “veteran leadership” at the wide receiver spot.

“I think some veteran leadership would be nice,” said LaFleur, via the team’s official site. “Although I think guys like Allen (Lazard) and Randall (Cobb) did such a great job last year taking those guys (Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs) under their wing and showing them the ropes, and expectations, the practice habits that you need to have to go out there to play at a high level.”

LaFleur reiterated they intend on adding more receivers this offseason.

“But yeah, we’re going to have to add some bodies to that room certainly,” LaFleur said.