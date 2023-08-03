NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Jameson Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields is hoping to be the first quarterback in team history to top 4,000 passing yards this season.

“A Bears quarterback hasn’t done it yet, so that would be cool,” Fields said via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “With the help of this guy (DJ Moore), hopefully I can get there.”

Bears OC Luke Getsy explains that they’re past the simple concept stuff in terms of what they’re asking from Fields. Now they’re focused on taking his game as a passer to the next level.

“It’s fun to be able to talk deeper into the concepts and stuff,” Getsy said. “We’re not talking about the simplicity of what the word means anymore. We’re talking about what the reaction should be. And I think having those next-level conversations with Justin makes everything look like he’s more comfortable with what we’re doing.

“That’s probably bigger in the meeting room where the simplicity last year was more … we tried to keep it pretty direct. We’re using our brains a little bit more, so we’re trying to get a little crazier. We’re trying to have a little bit more fun with things.”

Fields added that the investments the team has made in receiver over the past few years have changed a lot in terms of what their offense can do.

“I think it changes everything for the offense,” Fields said. “I think just knowing those guys’ roles and how they’re going to be used in the offense, they can take more reps at those certain positions, so they’re able to get on the same page. We’re able to have certain conversations on what guys are running certain routes, talking about if you see a certain coverage they’re going to do this or that. It is going to help our team, having those guys set in certain positions rather than trying to find out which receivers do what things best.”

Lions

Lions WR Jameson Williams told reporters what he plans to do given his suspension and limited rookie season due to injury.

“Just work. That’s it,” Williams said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Work. That’s all it takes is work and I’m going to work to be the best. One day it’s going to come.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell said the team is going to give Williams all the preseason snaps he can handle to try and accelerate his development past the obstacles he’s had so far.

“It’s going to be huge,” Campbell said, via PFT. “It’ll be imperative. We’re going to douse him with a ton of game reps. He needs that, you know? As he does practice. And I’m telling you, as with anybody, the more reps he gets, the more time on task, the more consecutive practices and reps he can put together, he’ll just grow — I really believe that. And I do believe he wants it. I do believe he wants to get better. So, he’ll grind through this, and let’s see where we can go with it.”

Vikings

Vikings OC Wes Phillips said WR Trishton Jackson avoided any ligament damage to his knee. (Ben Goessling)

said WR avoided any ligament damage to his knee. (Ben Goessling) Vikings S Josh Metellus is looking at a larger role on defense but ST coordinator Matt Daniels still anticipates having him on special teams: “We have to be trained and ready to take on 30 special teams snaps while also being able to take on 30 defensive snaps. Metellus is built for it. He’ll do an unbelievable job with that.” (Kevin Seifert)

is looking at a larger role on defense but ST coordinator still anticipates having him on special teams: “We have to be trained and ready to take on 30 special teams snaps while also being able to take on 30 defensive snaps. Metellus is built for it. He’ll do an unbelievable job with that.” (Kevin Seifert) The Vikings worked out RB Jacques Patrick on Thursday. (Aaron Wilson)