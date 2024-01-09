NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Justin Jefferson, Sam LaPorta, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

When asked about his future with the Bears, QB Justin Fields responded he gave this season his all and doesn’t have any regrets about how things played out.

“I gave it my all,” Fields said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Whether here or not, I have no regrets.”

Fields thinks he showed clear progress with his development and that he grew with every appearance.

“I’m headed up,” Fields said. “I felt growth this year each and every game. I’ve been feeling it, really, since I got back from injury. I’ve gotten better tremendously.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said TE Sam LaPorta (knee) has an “outside shot” of playing in their Wildcard game against the Rams and they will “have a better idea” of LaPorta’s availability over the next 48 hours, via Kyle Meinke.

Vikings

When asked about his looming contract negotiations, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson said he’ll continue letting his play speak for itself and will always “give it my all” on the field.

“For me, I’ll just continue to play my ball and do everything that I can for us to get the win,” Jefferson said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “I feel like with my play and all of that, everything is going to happen the way it needs to happen. I will just continue to be myself and go out on that field and give it my all.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell expects Jefferson to be a “major part” of their offense for a long time.

“Justin, in the full games we had him, was as dominant as any player in this league,” O’Connell said. “My expectation is that Justin is going to be a major part of everything we do around here for a long time. He knows that. He knows the feelings that we have for him and I personally have for him. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that.”

Jefferson remains committed to helping Minnesota reach the Super Bowl.

“Always. As long as I’m a part of the Vikings, I’m always going to think that we have a chance at the Super Bowl. With the guys that we have in this locker room, now, it’s a great locker room. We have great players and great opportunity to go out there and make some plays.”

O’Connell on fifth-round QB Jaren Hall going to the No. 3 role on the depth chart: “I didn’t think it was fair to Jaren to possibly have him in a situation where, unless he’s injured, he can’t come out of the game. Just long-term development. Still a ton of confidence in where he’s at.” (Kevin Seifert)

Vikings S Harrison Smith said he isn't ready to talk about his future and has not made a decision on playing in 2024. (Seifert)