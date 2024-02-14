NFC Notes: Justin Fields, T.J. Hockenson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears
Bears WR D.J. Moore said that he wants QB Justin Fields to remain with the team beyond this season.
“His growth has been phenomenal,” Moore said, via PFT. “If you look at the games where he came back off of injury, he’s been everything you could ask out of a quarterback. Puts us in a position to win, getting the ball to his playmakers and if he’s gotta do it himself he does it himself and takes it like 50, 60 yards and does his thing. That’s all you can ask, is just steady growth and that’s what he did.”
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Bears have had discussions about keeping Fields on the roster even if they drafted a quarterback with the first overall pick. However, that would likely be only in the event they didn’t get a fair trade offer for Fields, as it has the potential to become an awkward situation.
- Matt Zenitz reports Michigan is expected to hire Bears chief of staff Sean Magee as a senior associate AD and general manager for football.
Packers
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst thinks OT Rasheed Walker “tremendously” improved and can play on both sides of the line.
“I think he did a great job,” Gutekunst said, via PackersWire. “You have to give the kid a lot of credit. First of all, his work ethic over the offseason and how tremendously he improved. He fought through some things this year injury wise, he was a warrior out there. He’s done a great job, I’m really glad we have him. I think he can play left and right. We’ll see how it all shakes out…he did a lot of good things. He’s got a bright future and he’s only going to get better. We’re excited about him.”
Gutekunst also views OT Zach Tom as someone who can line up at “all five spots” on the offensive line.
“He played really well at right tackle this year, so to move him around I think will be hard on the coaching staff,” Gutekunst said. “At the same time, he’s a guy that can play all five spots and he can be really good at all five of them. It’ll be dependent on what we have and where we need him.”
Gutekunst mentioned they plan on bringing in competition for their offensive line and want to get the best five players on the field.
“I think we’re going to try and get the five best guys we can out there at all times,” Gutekunst said. “It’ll be our job to bring in some guys and have healthy competition there.”
Vikings
- ESPN’s Kevin Seifert says multiple sources have emphasized to him that while Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson is on track with his rehab from knee surgery and there were no complications, the typical timeline is still nine months.
- That tracks out to putting Hockenson on the field in late September or early October, which means a stint on the PUP list to start the year is a real possibility.
- Seifert notes Vikings TE Johnny Mundt would likely be an inexpensive option to re-sign and pair with TE Josh Oliver as a backup plan until Hockenson returns but he notes the Vikings have to decide if that’s sufficient given how important the tight end position is in their offense.
- Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is entering his fifth-year option in 2024. He said he wants to “break the bank” in his next contract and is open to playing to whichever organization pays him the most: “I want to break the bank and I want to be a part of an organization that wants me, and to really give me what I deserve.” (Seifert)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!