NFC Notes: Justin Fields, T.J. Hockenson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears WR D.J. Moore said that he wants QB Justin Fields to remain with the team beyond this season.

“His growth has been phenomenal,” Moore said, via PFT. “If you look at the games where he came back off of injury, he’s been everything you could ask out of a quarterback. Puts us in a position to win, getting the ball to his playmakers and if he’s gotta do it himself he does it himself and takes it like 50, 60 yards and does his thing. That’s all you can ask, is just steady growth and that’s what he did.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Bears have had discussions about keeping Fields on the roster even if they drafted a quarterback with the first overall pick. However, that would likely be only in the event they didn’t get a fair trade offer for Fields, as it has the potential to become an awkward situation.

Matt Zenitz reports Michigan is expected to hire Bears chief of staff Sean Magee as a senior associate AD and general manager for football.

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst thinks OT Rasheed Walker “tremendously” improved and can play on both sides of the line.

“I think he did a great job,” Gutekunst said, via PackersWire. “You have to give the kid a lot of credit. First of all, his work ethic over the offseason and how tremendously he improved. He fought through some things this year injury wise, he was a warrior out there. He’s done a great job, I’m really glad we have him. I think he can play left and right. We’ll see how it all shakes out…he did a lot of good things. He’s got a bright future and he’s only going to get better. We’re excited about him.”

Gutekunst also views OT Zach Tom as someone who can line up at “all five spots” on the offensive line.

“He played really well at right tackle this year, so to move him around I think will be hard on the coaching staff,” Gutekunst said. “At the same time, he’s a guy that can play all five spots and he can be really good at all five of them. It’ll be dependent on what we have and where we need him.”

Gutekunst mentioned they plan on bringing in competition for their offensive line and want to get the best five players on the field.

“I think we’re going to try and get the five best guys we can out there at all times,” Gutekunst said. “It’ll be our job to bring in some guys and have healthy competition there.”