NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Christian Watson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears LT Braxton Jones was benched in Week 4 last year after earning the starting job out of camp, but he heads into the 2026 season with another chance to win the job for Week 1. Jones admitted he has more confidence in his ankle after not being at his best last year due to a 2024 injury.

“I think a big piece of it is simply feeling right from the lower half and from the injuries,” Jones said, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. “Even last year I was still in a good place, but I just didn’t trust it. I didn’t trust the positions I was putting myself in, and when you don’t trust that, you’re never gonna put a good outcome out there.”

“It’s just huge for me, and being able to go out there and just rep it over and over again, and have such a great coach like Dan just on me about the small details, it’s unbelievable. And I’m just blessed to be out there and be able to do OTAs and stuff.”

Overall, Jones thinks the ups and downs he’s experienced in his four years so far has prepared him for his opportunity this year.

“I will say everything I have gone through up until this point happened for a reason, just to get me where I’m at now and building that confidence again. So, yeah, it’s up and down, it’s life, that’s what life is, and you know, not getting too low, not getting too high in those moments, and that’s what I’ve constantly learned. … Obviously it was up and down, but I’m so grateful for everything that’s happened, genuinely.”

Packers

Packers WR Christian Watson ‘s four-year, $110.5 million extension includes $18.5 million available through incentives. He can annually make $350,000 by achieving 75 receptions, $750,000 for 85 receptions, and $1.15 million for 95 receptions. (Spotrac)

‘s four-year, $110.5 million extension includes $18.5 million available through incentives. He can annually make $350,000 by achieving 75 receptions, $750,000 for 85 receptions, and $1.15 million for 95 receptions. (Spotrac) He can also make $350,000 for reaching 1,000 yards, $750,000 for 1,100 yards, and $1.15 million for 1,200 yards. Achieving nine touchdowns will make him another $350,000 annually, $750,000 for 10 touchdowns, and $1.15 million for 12 touchdowns.

Watson can also make another $250,000 annually by being elected to the Pro Bowl, while he has another $250,000 Pro Bowl incentive in 2030.

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson said he plans to work with both quarterbacks Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy ahead of training camp so that they aren’t starting fresh and can build chemistry ahead of time.

“For sure, both. Just carrying on what we have been doing for the past couple weeks and just continuing that throughout the summertime,” Jefferson said. “It definitely would be impactful. Just to continue to see my route running, to continue to get that timing down pat is really key so we’re not really starting over back in training camp. We’ll just continue to do the same things that we’re doing here but at a different location.”