NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Frank Ragnow, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears president Kevin Warren is confident the team can turn things around given their amount of draft capital in the 2024 NFL Draft. In a letter to season ticket holders, Warren said:

“With strong draft capital (including two top 10 picks) and a healthy salary cap situation, I am confident our front office and scouting teams will be able to add to our strong core group of young players,” via Adam Jahns.

Warren added getting players like WR D.J. Moore and DE Montez Sweat gives them a good opportunity to continue building around them.

“Acquiring transformational players like D.J. Moore and Montez Sweat galvanized our roster last season and we have an incredible opportunity to continue to add playmakers in all three phases of the game. I am excited about what the future holds on the field for the Chicago Bears.” (Jahns)

Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes stressed having a strong offensive line is paramount for their offense and will be a “point of emphasis” this offseason.

“I mean, our offensive line, us being able to protect the quarterback and run the football like we do, that’s extremely important,” Holmes said, via LionsWire. “And so, that’s definitely going to be one that – that’ll be an area that will not be overlooked. As good as it has been in the past, just those points that you’ve raised, it’s definitely going to be a point of emphasis still.”

Lions C Frank Ragnow said he does not plan on retiring this offseason and just needs a few weeks to recover from the rigors of 2023: “I’m not retiring… I just need a few weeks to get healthy,” via ProFootballTalk.

Vikings

The Vikings somewhat surprisingly declined to sign star WR Justin Jefferson to a long-term extension last year, which leaves him a year closer to free agency and still in need of a big-money deal.

Jefferson said he’s staying patient with the process.

“I’m not sure what you’ve got to do, I’m not sure how much you’ve got to put up [to get the contract], but, I mean, I will always continue to be myself. I will always continue to play the game the way I know how to play it and I will always give my all out there on that field. I know the money is going to come. I know the contract is going to come. I’m just gonna be waiting patiently,” Jefferson said, via Pro Football Talk.

Jefferson did admit that the situation can be frustrating at times.

“You know, it kind of gets frustrating at some point in time of course, just what all I have done for the organization,” Jefferson said. “I’m still early in my contract, my rookie contract, but no one has done what I’ve done before. I’m just excited to just be a part of their organization and hopefully they feel that I’m valuable enough to give me, it doesn’t matter the amount of zeros, but I just want to play football and want to be a part of the organization that, you know, values me and wants me there.”