NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Harrison Smith, Ozzy Trapilo, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears OL coach Dan Roushar said OT Ozzy Trapilo will start going team drills soon as he works back from a patellar tendon injury.

“I think we’re getting closer. We’ve done post-work with him on bodies. It’s certainly different than actually going out there and putting it all together, but I’ve been really encouraged with what he’s done so far,” he said via CHGO’s Adam Hoge.

Packers

Packers RT Zach Bako-Bewele definitely expects to play the full game in Week 1, per Matt Schneidman: “When I’m out there, I do expect to perform at an elite level.”

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson will occasionally jab a defensive back to create a bit more separation. Minnesota WRs coach Keenan McCardell admitted there’s a healthy balance to playing that way but understands why Jefferson does it.

“Oh, yeah,” McCardell said, via Alec Lewis of The Athletic. “A real good balance. I didn’t have his speed, so I was always trying to get to a spot. With him, he has the speed and the sauce. He thinks he needs to nod this guy, which is a little extra, but it also creates more space, so I understand why he did it.”

McCardell praised Jefferson’s downfield ability, praising his tracking and length.

“His tracking ability is wild,” McCardell said. “People don’t realize how long he is as a player, either. He’s got long arms. He’s taller than you think.”

McCardell reflected on a critical block Jefferson made against the Bills in 2022, which sprang an 81-yard touchdown by Dalvin Cook. McCardell said he challenges Jefferson to be a complete receiver and contribute as a blocker.

“Nobody remembers this,” McCardell says. “But see what it did? I ask him all the time: ‘Can you do it in the run game, where a lot of people (won’t get their hands dirty)? Can you be a complete guy? Do you want all the smoke?’”

Vikings S Harrison Smith recently returned to the team after deciding to play instead of retire. Minnesota HC Kevin O’Connell said he is unsure if Smith will play in Week 1, per Kevin Seifert.

recently returned to the team after deciding to play instead of retire. Minnesota HC said he is unsure if Smith will play in Week 1, per Kevin Seifert. Smith added that Smith can “absolutely” play in the season-opener, but they need to observe him after the veteran attended practice for the first time on Wednesday: “We’ll obviously practice for the first time today, and we’ll kind of assess where he’s at.” (Ben Goessling)

Per Over The Cap, the Vikings signed Smith to a one-year, $12.25 million contract with $6.95 million guaranteed as a signing bonus.

The deal also includes $4 million in per-game roster bonuses along with four void years for salary cap purposes. (Over The Cap)