NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Jon Runyan, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears 2023 second-round CB Tyrique Stevenson showed major signs of growth and improvement towards the end of his rookie campaign. At the combine, GM Ryan Poles talked about how All-Pro CB Jaylon Johnson played an instrumental role in his late-season surge.

“He had leadership. He brought other guys with him,” Poles said, via Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. “Tyrique Stevenson’s growth from the beginning to the end has a lot to do with Jaylon. (Cornerbacks coach) Jon Hoke, as well. But Jaylon really pulled him aside and did extra with him. So you saw his growth.”

Johnson is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but Poles sounded confident about keeping the standout DB in Chicago for the long term.

“I have a great relationship with Jaylon. We’ve built that trust over a long period of time. I want him here for a long time. We’re in the mix of getting that done now. I feel good about it.”

The Chicago Bears officially hired Karen B. Murphy as executive vice president of stadium development and chief operating officer.

Packers

Packers RG Jon Runyan switched his agent this offseason and hired Drew Rosenhaus ahead of his upcoming free agency.

switched his agent this offseason and hired Drew Rosenhaus ahead of his upcoming free agency. According to Matt Schneidman, Rosenhaus met with Green Bay at the Combine and there is “mutual interest” in Runyan remaining with the Packers for the right price.

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said they have no intention of trading WR Justin Jefferson but getting an extension done that “resets the receiver market” is inherently very difficult.

“I can tell you we have no intent to trade Justin Jefferson,” O’Connell said, via ProFootballTalk. “We have had zero discussions, dialogue about that either internally, externally, on this planet or another planet. I feel very strongly that Justin is best in his position in football. Any time you’re trying to reset the receiver market — we know who he is, we know what Justin’s earned through his first four years in this league — you know how hard it is. . . . It was never gonna be something that was just be easy to get done, but the intent was there. The intent is still stronger than ever to get something done with Justin.”