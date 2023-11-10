NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Teven Jenkins, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears G Teven Jenkins feels that he is currently playing at the highest level of his career.

“I would say I do feel like I’m in a groove,” Jenkins said, via ChicagoBears.com . “I’m starting to get more comfortable where I’m at and starting to play next to Darnell (Wright), so understanding what he wants and what he needs and playing off each other. I feel like I’m getting my steps down right, hand placement’s good, rolling people off the ball. I’m just moving people A to B, just stuff that how I want to play [is] showing up.”

Bears OC Luke Getsy added that Jenkins is a valuable part in the team’s rushing attack that is currently ranked fourth in the league.

“Tev’s playing well,” Getsy said. “I think it reflects that in our run game. We’re finding success down that avenue. He’s firing off the rock. He’s playing physical. He’s finishing as good as anybody on the field. All that stuff has been really good, really positive stuff for him to continue to build on.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said Graham Glasgow has earned the starting right guard role but they will continue assessing OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee).

“Yeah, I think so. I think that’s fair,” Campbell said, via LionsWire. “We’re always assessing Big V, and (Vaitai) is still working at it. But Graham has been productive for us, and he’s been productive at three different spots — left guard, center and certainly right guard before that. So he’s been a big asset for us. That was a good signing for us to get, and fortunate to have him. He’s a steady, reliable piece for us.”

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson said he’s eager to get back on the field but won’t push himself to return until he’s 100%.

“The hamstring is a difficult injury just because it lingers and it comes back from time to time if you don’t put the right treatment into it,” Jefferson said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “The guys and the rest of the coaching staff in this building know my worth on the field and they want me at 100 percent, as I do as well. I don’t want to go out there at 80 or 90 percent and have the chance of hurting it again. It’s just day-to-day, and when that time comes, I’ll definitely be ready to step out there.”

Jefferson continued, explaining that he doesn’t want the injury to linger throughout the remainder of the season.

“I don’t want to have any doubts on my mind that it’s going to come back and continue to linger throughout the season,” he said. “I feel like that’s kind of the main objective to get to 100 percent.”