NFC Notes: Juwan Johnson, Patrick Jones, Contracts, Panthers, Saints

Panthers

New Panthers pass rusher Patrick Jones said that signing with Carolina was a full-circle moment, as he moved to Charlotte around the age of 12 after an earthquake in Japan, where his family resided and where his father was stationed in the military.

“I was like 12 years old, so you could just imagine how it feels,” Jones said, via PanthersWire.com. “My dad, he was in the military, so he had to leave, he couldn’t say nothing else, his ships had to go take off into the ocean ’cause the tsunami and stuff. So it was just me, my mom, and my sisters. So we just had to get on a plane. We took an 18-hour flight, we were in the airport for about a day, took an 18-hour flight across the ocean, landed in California, and we were over there for about another day. And then we didn’t really have nowhere to go, so we came here to Charlotte.”

“Once the Panthers came about, I just knew that this would be a place that would be good for me,” Jones added. “It’s like home for me. It’s about as close to home as I can get.”

Panthers

Alex Zietlow reports that Panthers’ OL Austin Corbett ’s one-year extension has a base value of $3 million, but he can make up to $7 million with incentives.

’s one-year extension has a base value of $3 million, but he can make up to $7 million with incentives. The Panthers re-signed Corbett to a one-year, $3 million contract with $2 million fully guaranteed and a $1.255 million base salary. He will carry a cap number of $5.8 million in 2025. (Over The Cap)

The deal also has up to $1 million in per-game roster bonuses and includes a void year for salary cap purposes. (Over The Cap)

The Panthers have re-signed TE Tommy Tremble to a two-year, $10.5 million contract, which includes $8 million in guarantees and a $4 million signing bonus. His salaries are $1.17 million in the first year (fully guaranteed) and $3.67 million in the second year, with $2 million guaranteed for injury at signing and becoming fully guaranteed for skill and cap on the fifth day of the 2026 league year. The deal also includes a $30,000 per-game active roster bonus each season and a $320,000 annual workout bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

to a two-year, $10.5 million contract, which includes $8 million in guarantees and a $4 million signing bonus. His salaries are $1.17 million in the first year (fully guaranteed) and $3.67 million in the second year, with $2 million guaranteed for injury at signing and becoming fully guaranteed for skill and cap on the fifth day of the 2026 league year. The deal also includes a $30,000 per-game active roster bonus each season and a $320,000 annual workout bonus. (Aaron Wilson) Panthers CB Jaycee Horn signed a five-year, $112.472 million max value deal with $72 million guaranteed, including a $28.402 million signing bonus; his salaries are $1.17 million (guaranteed), $16.135 million (guaranteed), $15.735 million (guaranteed at signing for skill and cap if on the roster on the third day of the 2026 league year), $21.735 million ($7.058 million guaranteed for injury at signing, skill, and cap if on the roster on the third day of the 2028 league year), and $23.735 million (Aaron Wilson). He will receive a $400,000 annual workout bonus, up to $765,000 in per-game active roster bonuses from 2026 to 2029, and up to $2 million in NFL Honors, playtime, and playoff base escalators from 2026 to 2029. (Wilson)

signed a five-year, $112.472 million max value deal with $72 million guaranteed, including a $28.402 million signing bonus; his salaries are $1.17 million (guaranteed), $16.135 million (guaranteed), $15.735 million (guaranteed at signing for skill and cap if on the roster on the third day of the 2026 league year), $21.735 million ($7.058 million guaranteed for injury at signing, skill, and cap if on the roster on the third day of the 2028 league year), and $23.735 million (Aaron Wilson). He will receive a $400,000 annual workout bonus, up to $765,000 in per-game active roster bonuses from 2026 to 2029, and up to $2 million in NFL Honors, playtime, and playoff base escalators from 2026 to 2029. (Wilson) The Panthers signed OL Brady Christensen to a one-year deal worth $2.787 million, fully guaranteed, including a $167,500 signing bonus. His salary is $2.62 million, fully guaranteed. (Wilson)

to a one-year deal worth $2.787 million, fully guaranteed, including a $167,500 signing bonus. His salary is $2.62 million, fully guaranteed. (Wilson) The Panthers signed P Sam Martin to a one-year deal worth $1.6 million in base value, fully guaranteed, including a $345,000 signing bonus. His salary is $1.265 million, fully guaranteed. He is also eligible for a $1.4 million punt average and Pro Bowl playoffs incentive. (Wilson)

to a one-year deal worth $1.6 million in base value, fully guaranteed, including a $345,000 signing bonus. His salary is $1.265 million, fully guaranteed. He is also eligible for a $1.4 million punt average and Pro Bowl playoffs incentive. (Wilson) The Panthers signed DT Bobby Brown to a three-year deal worth $21 million in base value, with a maximum value of $27 million and $9.575 million guaranteed, including a $5.5 million signing bonus. His salaries are $1.17 million (guaranteed), $5.55 million ($2.77 million guaranteed for injury, skill, and cap if on roster by the 3rd day of the 2026 league year), and $7.35 million. He will earn a $30,000 per game active roster bonus in 2026 and 2027 and a fully guaranteed $130,000 workout bonus in 2025. He is also eligible for up to $2 million in playtime and playoff incentives annually. (Wilson)

to a three-year deal worth $21 million in base value, with a maximum value of $27 million and $9.575 million guaranteed, including a $5.5 million signing bonus. His salaries are $1.17 million (guaranteed), $5.55 million ($2.77 million guaranteed for injury, skill, and cap if on roster by the 3rd day of the 2026 league year), and $7.35 million. He will earn a $30,000 per game active roster bonus in 2026 and 2027 and a fully guaranteed $130,000 workout bonus in 2025. He is also eligible for up to $2 million in playtime and playoff incentives annually. (Wilson) The Panthers signed EDGE Patrick Jones to a two-year deal worth $15 million, with $10.25 million guaranteed, including a $7.23 million signing bonus. His salaries are $1.17 million (guaranteed) and $6.4 million ($1.75 million guaranteed). He will receive a $100,000 annual workout bonus, which is fully guaranteed in 2025, and is eligible for up to $2 million annually in playtime, sacks, and club improvement incentives. (Wilson)

to a two-year deal worth $15 million, with $10.25 million guaranteed, including a $7.23 million signing bonus. His salaries are $1.17 million (guaranteed) and $6.4 million ($1.75 million guaranteed). He will receive a $100,000 annual workout bonus, which is fully guaranteed in 2025, and is eligible for up to $2 million annually in playtime, sacks, and club improvement incentives. (Wilson) Georgia DL Warren Brinson has a 30 visit set up with the Panthers. (MLFootball)

has a 30 visit set up with the Panthers. (MLFootball) Kentucky DL Deone Walker will take a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Ryan Fowler) Virginia S Jonas Sanker has a 30 visit scheduled with the Panthers. (Ryan Fowler)

has a 30 visit scheduled with the Panthers. (Ryan Fowler) Georgia LB Jalon Walker met extensively with the Panthers at Georgia’s pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Saints

Saints TE Juwan Johnson said he could play six or seven more years: “Yeah this is a three-year contract, but I want to stay in New Orleans a lot longer than that.” (Matthew Paras)

said he could play six or seven more years: “Yeah this is a three-year contract, but I want to stay in New Orleans a lot longer than that.” (Matthew Paras) Johnson acknowledged that both the Broncos and the Seahawks were interested in signing him, yet he chose to return to New Orleans. (Katherine Terrell)

Saints DT Davon Godchaux said the team aggressively tried to acquire him and told reporters he plans to a “dominant run player” and a “dirty-work player”. (Nick Underhill)