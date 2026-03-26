NFC Notes: Kalif Raymond, Dan Campbell, Bears, Lions, Packers Roster Needs

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson is reunited with WR Kalif Raymond after Chicago signed him to a one-year deal. Johnson is hopeful that Raymond’s energy has a “contagious” effect in their locker room.

“I’m hoping how he conducts himself in the locker room and on the practice field is contagious for the rest of our group, and they look to him as a model for what it takes to succeed and have longevity in this league,” Johnson said, via Dan Pompei of The Athletic. “We’ve got a young quarterback (Caleb Williams), Rome Odunze going into his third year, Luther Burden and Colston Loveland going into their second. You need to balance out the youth and energy with a seasoned head, and that’s what ’Lif is.”

Raymond would be assigned to block at times in Johnson’s offense with the Lions. The receiver said he took pride in laying shots on defensive players.

“Sometimes when a defensive player walks up and sees you’re a little smaller, they get cocky,” Raymond said. “I’m like, ‘That’s OK, because I’m going to knock your block off. I guarantee you’re going to quit before I do. You may get one, but I’m coming the next play. And I guarantee my will is going to be stronger than yours.’”

Lions HC Dan Campbell mentioned that Raymond’s effort in blocking was inspiring to their offensive linemen.

“If you’re a 310-pound lineman and you see this guy laying into guys twice his size, you don’t have a leg to stand on if you’re not throwing your body around,” Campbell said.

Lions

There’s been some chatter around the Lions about GM Brad Holmes and HC Dan Campbell butting heads regarding roster construction for the first time this offseason. When appearing on The Lions Collective Podcast, Holmes was asked if there had been “more intense” conversations with Campbell, responding that the two remain in “total lockstep.”

“I think the only intensity I would say is just that when you have a disappointment of a season like we had, it’s more intense in terms of — I think what I spoke about at the end-of-the-season press conference is that it is a deeper, harder look from top to bottom on everything,” Holmes said. “And that’s what me and Dan have done in joint alignment. So, that would be the only intensity that was probably a little further, because you get these eye-openers like, ‘Whoa, hold on now.’ And so, let’s just make sure that we’re not overlooking something, or if there’s not a tweak or adjustment that needs to be done. So, I would say that that would be the intensity. That’s what’s happening. I don’t know where the other stuff came from, but no, I mean, if anything, it’s me and Dan in total lockstep like we always have been. And, you know, we’re just kind of looking at everything top to bottom, which we already have done, and that we’ll continue to do, for sure.”

As for whether Detroit has accomplished its goals on the free-agent market, Holmes said they are pleased with the moves they’ve made, but they are “not done yet” and have their eyes on some players following the 2026 NFL Draft.

“I think we have,” Holmes said. “And we’re not done yet. We’re not done yet. We got our eyes open leading all the way up until the draft. So, this thing’s not over with yet. Now, I don’t have a crystal ball … but no, seriously, we’re still actively looking, still actively having discussions with players’ agents. So, we’re not done. Wherever it’s set now, we’re going to keep adding and keep adding. And then obviously when the draft comes, we’re going to add as much as possible there with the right guys, and then when the draft’s over, we’re going to keep adding post-draft. I think we have a really good process for that as well to identify those guys, because that’s the cool thing about the draft. … After the draft, man, there’s some exciting guys that are available that have played a lot of ball that you can still add. So, yeah, I think we have the right competition, but it’s far from done.”

Packers

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic takes a look at the Packers’ remaining holes on their roster following free agency:

At the quarterback position, Schneidman wonders if they will look to find a backup after losing Malik Willis . He names Kirk Cousins as a free agent option, Colts QB Anthony Richardson as a possible trade candidate, or a rookie in the 2026 NFL Draft as possibilities.

. He names as a free agent option, Colts QB as a possible trade candidate, or a rookie in the 2026 NFL Draft as possibilities. Schneidman could see Green Bay bringing in a backup running back through the draft after losing Emanuel Wilson to the Seahawks.

to the Seahawks. Schneidman thinks the Packers could bring in another tight end behind Tucker Kraft , who is expected to be ready for Week 1 after suffering a torn ACL.

, who is expected to be ready for Week 1 after suffering a torn ACL. Regarding the offensive line, Schneidman writes that there “should be worry” behind their starting five, and picking up two or three linemen would be wise.

As for the edge rushing spot, Schneidman names Jadeveon Clowney and Leonard Floyd as two veterans still available if GM Brian Gutekunst wants to shore things up.

and as two veterans still available if GM Brian Gutekunst wants to shore things up. Although Schneidman believes the Packers are set for starting safeties, he feels they still need better depth at the position.