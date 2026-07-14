NFC Notes: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Marist Liufau, Cowboys, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Marist Liufau spent most of his first two seasons as an off-ball linebacker and a special-teams contributor, but the team is working him in more with the pass-rush group this offseason. Dallas HC Brian Schottenheimer won’t reflect on how Liufau was used under the last two defensive coordinators, but was clear the current staff loves his length rushing the QB.

“I won’t compare the two,” Schottenheimer said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “The minute we got in the room with the defensive staff [linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe and defensive coordinator Christian Parker] there was a lot of love for Marist. He’s so disruptive with his length.”

Liufau is taking the position change in stride and is ready to showcase his abilities in any way possible.

“I’m excited, [it’s] just another opportunity to get on the field,” Liufau said. “At the end of the day, it’s not something I can’t do. I’m excited to really showcase what I can do. I will be fine.”

Cowboys

Dallas hired BT Jordan, a pass rush specialist from the Broncos, this offseason after his strong track record of helping players like Micah Parsons and T.J. Watt through his Brandon Jordan Trench Performance company. Cowboys DE Donovan Ezeiruaku explained Jordan’s impact thus far, citing specific film sessions and drills that directly correlate with game results.

“He’s done it in the past, helping (pass rushing) rooms get over that hump,” Ezeiruaku said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “He did it the last two years in Denver. With that help, I think we have the room to do it, to produce a lot of pressure and get the quarterback on the ground.”

“He breaks the pass rush down to a science in a way. He’ll show you the film, he’ll show you his drills that he teaches and then show you it working in games. It’s kind of like he has the secret formula.”

Giants

Giants EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux is set to play in 2026 under the fifth-year option. Regarding his possible contract extension, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports that New York appears set to let him play out the year under the option, and there haven’t been any discussions about a new deal.

is set to play in 2026 under the fifth-year option. Regarding his possible contract extension, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports that New York appears set to let him play out the year under the option, and there haven’t been any discussions about a new deal. Raanan notes that Thibodeaux’s remaining healthy will be a big factor in whether the organization pursues a contract.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes that Giants’ fourth-year CB Deonte Banks has responded well to the team’s decision to decline his 2027 fifth-year option and is showing good confidence in the team’s offseason program.

has responded well to the team’s decision to decline his 2027 fifth-year option and is showing good confidence in the team’s offseason program. Breer notes that Banks will compete with Greg Newsome II and Colton Hood for a starting job.