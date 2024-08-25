NFC Notes: Kendre Miller, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles isn’t pleased with the performance of fourth-round P Jake Camarda and noted they might carry another punter on the practice squad to encourage competition. (Greg Auman)

Panthers

Panthers OL Brady Christensen has practiced at multiple positions this offseason and hasn’t settled into a true spot heading into his fourth season. Carolina HC Dave Canales loves Christensen’s versatility but wants him to stay on one side of the line.

“Yeah, it’s a blessing for us,” Canales said, via Anthony Rizzuti of the Panthers Wire. “As different guys have kinda missed a little bit of time in different positions, to be able to see him—the flip-side of it is, what I would love is to just let Brady settle into a couple spots. Having the ability to play all five doesn’t mean you really necessarily should.”

“I’d really like to see him just like guard and tackle. And if he could, play on one side — cause it changes when you start flipping sides.”

The Athletic’s Joe Person thinks the Panthers will keep four running backs until second-round RB Jonathon Brooks is ready to come off the PUP list. He notes journeyman Mike Boone and kick returner Raheem Blackshear have made good impressions and both could stick to start the season.

Person believes 32-year-old TE Jordan Matthews has done enough to earn a roster spot.

Person highlights the offensive line, edge rusher and cornerback as spots the Panthers could look to bolster after cuts, as they have the top waiver claim.

According to Howard Balzer, the Panthers hosted LB Aaron Beasley for a tryout before signing him to a contract.

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen discussed how it’s difficult to evaluate RB Kendre Miller because of his lack of availability over his first two seasons.

“All I can go off of is what I’ve been able to evaluate and, quite frankly, since we drafted him, there hasn’t been a whole lot of new information other than what I saw on the college tape, because he hasn’t been available.” Allen said, via the coachspeakindex. “For whatever the case may be. But it’s hard to make that evaluation. Hopefully, we can get him out here and have an opportunity to evaluate where he is. But it certainly makes it a lot more challenging, that’s for sure.”

According to Howard Balzer, the Saints hosted DL Rashard Lawrence and DL Camron Peterson for tryouts and signed Peterson.