NFC Notes: Kenyon Green, Javon Kinlaw, Contracts, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- The Commanders have signed DT Javon Kinlaw to a three-year, $45 million contract, which includes $30 million in guarantees and a $16.5 million signing bonus. His salaries are $1.3 million in the first year (fully guaranteed), $12.2 million in the second year, and $12.9 million in the third year. The deal also features a $30,000 per-game active roster bonus each season and a $190,000 annual workout bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
- Kinlaw plans to shed weight this offseason after playing heavy last year to combat double teams at the expense of explosiveness. (JP Finlay)
- The Commanders signed DB Will Harris to a two-year deal worth $8 million, with $3.39 million guaranteed, including a $2 million signing bonus. His salary is $1.39 million (guaranteed), and he will earn a $30,000 per game roster bonus annually. He is also eligible for a $400,000 5th day 2026 league year roster bonus, a $100,000 workout bonus annually, and up to $1 million in playtime and playoffs incentives, which can push the value to $10 million. (Wilson)
- Commanders QB Marcus Mariota on re-signing in Washington: “The grass isn’t always greener, and being around this league for a long time, you understand that when you have a good thing, you have a good room, a good culture, that’s not everywhere.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Mariota wouldn’t rule out competing for a starting job in the future but likes where he’s at with the Commanders: “I’ll never close that door. If that opportunity presents itself, as a competitor, I got to take it. … But it had to be something unbelievable to make me want to leave.” (Jhabvala)
- Per Wilson, the Commanders signed Mariota to a one-year, $8 million deal with $7.39 million guaranteed, including a $5.5 million signing bonus and a $1.89 million base salary.
- Wilson adds that the deal also has $30k in per-game active roster bonuses, a $100k workout bonus, and up to $4 million in incentives.
- New Washington RB Jeremy McNichols said a few teams had an interest in him but he wanted to be with the Commanders: “I wanted to be here, I love this culture. I couldn’t see myself wearing another jersey.” (John Keim)
- Washington signed CB Jonathan Jones to a one-year, $5.5 million contract with $4.5 million guaranteed, including a $2.5 million signing bonus and a $2 million base salary. (Over The Cap)
- Aaron Wilson adds that Jones can make up to $50k in per-game active roster bonuses and up to another $1 million in incentives.
Cowboys
- The Cowboys signed DT Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million contract with $39 million guaranteed, including a $20 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $1.75 million, $16.25 million, $20 million, and $20 million. (Over The Cap)
- Aaron Wilson adds his 2025 base salary is guaranteed, $13.25 million of his 2026 base salary is guaranteed and $13 million of his 2027 base salary is guaranteed for injury at signing.
- Wilson mentions he can make up to $500k annually in per-game roster bonuses. The deal also has three void years for salary cap purposes.
- According to Wilson, Dallas signed RB Javonte Williams to a one-year, $3 million contract with a $1 million signing bonus and a $1.5 million base salary. The deal also has $29,412 in per-game active roster bonuses and $500k in incentives.
Eagles
- Matt Zenitz reports the Eagles are expected to hire Georgia assistant QBs coach Montgomery VanGorder as an offensive assistant.
- Eagles recently acquired G Kenyon Green said he met with OL coach Jeff Stoutland when taking a top-30 visit to Philadelphia during the pre-draft process in 2022. He reflected on meeting Stoutland a few years ago and is excited to play under him: “Great conversation. A great man. I know he loves his players. He loves to coach. I’m going to give him everything I have. I’m just here to be my best.” (Olivia Reiner)
- Green wants to fine-tune details with his technique and become a “complete” professional lineman: “More detailed things in my technique, so just working on that. Just becoming a full, complete, professional offensive lineman. Having certain traits and not building on those can really jeopardize your career and the way you play. I’m just making sure I can do everything I can do bring more wins to the Eagles.” (Brooks Kubena)
- Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Eagles signed DE Josh Uche to a one-year, $1.92 million contract with $1.25 million guaranteed, including a $750k signing bonus and $500k of his base salary.
- Garafolo adds he can earn up to $500k in sack incentives and mentions there’s a void year for salary cap purposes.
- New Philadelphia RB AJ Dillon said he met with specialists regarding his neck injury: “We got the green light. Good to go.” (Zach Berman)
- Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Eagles signed LS Charley Hughlett to a one-year, $1.422 million contract with $467,500 guaranteed, including a $167,500 signing bonus. $300k of his $1.255 million base salary is fully guaranteed.
