NFC Notes: Kevin Byard, Cole Kmet, Tyrique Stevenson, Bears, Vikings

The Bears lost to the Commanders in Week 8 by a devastating Hail Mary at the last seconds. TE Cole Kmet referred to CB Tyrique Stevenson‘s poor decision-making in that moment, calling it a teachable moment for the entire team.

“I think it’s a really good lesson for everybody to learn from in terms of how to respect the game,” Kmet said, via the team’s YouTube. “I think we had examples of that throughout the game and, quite frankly, throughout the week of practice this past week. There’s moments where maybe some guys lay off here and there and those are the types of things that can happen when you do that for just a split-second. It doesn’t always come to bite you in the butt, but, when it does, it hurts. That’s the unfortunate and, I would also say, beauty of this game, if you disrespect it in a certain way and it’ll come to haunt you in some form or fashion. I think it’s a learning experience for everybody.”

The Bears lost in heartbreaking fashion in Week 8 on a Hail Mary from Commanders QB Jayden Daniels. Chicago S Kevin Byard wasn’t a fan of their defensive strategy on the final play and he outlined his preferred plan of attack.

“I think it’s a lot of different ways you can defend those plays,” Byard said, via Courtney Cronin. “Me personally, I think that in that scenario possibly could have had the corners pressed up there because they just ran two out cuts and the play was called just to get a couple more yards to throw it down the field.”

“If you had the guys pressed up, maybe they convert to verticals and they actually run the Hail Mary but even if they do that and our corners run with those guys, I’m not saying that he [Jayden Daniels] doesn’t have the arm strength, but you think about the ball landing maybe 10 yards shorter and it may be a little different. I’m not saying that, we don’t know, looking back at it it’s always woulda, coulda, shoulda. But at the end of the day, things happened the way they happened. Could we have sent pressure? Maybe. He made the call and that’s what it was.”

The Vikings work out three offensive tackles this week including Braeden Daniels (signed with PHI), Cameron Erving , and Julian Pearl, per Aaron Wilson.

Vikings DC Brian Flores addressed LB Dallas Turner ‘s low snap counts to start his career: “He’s in a room that’s got some really good, productive players. We’re going to get him in a little bit more. He’s in a deep room. Dallas Turner is a good player. I’ll say that.” (Kevin Seifert)

addressed LB ‘s low snap counts to start his career: “He’s in a room that’s got some really good, productive players. We’re going to get him in a little bit more. He’s in a deep room. Dallas Turner is a good player. I’ll say that.” (Kevin Seifert) Minnesota OC Wes Phillips wouldn’t name a replacement for LT Christian Darrisaw but expressed his desire to get the five best offensive linemen on the field. (Seifert)