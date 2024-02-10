NFC Notes: Kevin Dotson, Kyle Shanahan, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

This year’s Super Bowl marks 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan‘s third appearance in the championship game, losing as San Francisco’s head coach in 2019 and as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator in 2016. Shanahan called both losses “heartbreaking” and is eager to try again.

“I’ve been able to coach in two Super Bowls and to lose either of them, both of them are heartbreaking,” Shanahan said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s all about getting back there again and that’s what I’m excited about today.”

Rams

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue notes while the Rams would love to re-sign G Kevin Dotson after his breakout 2023 season, there’s a point they won’t extend past. Rams GM Les Snead indicated as much earlier this offseason.

“I would bet that he’ll definitely have a marketplace, for sure, people are gonna want him to come play football for them — we’re one of those teams,” Snead said. “But I can say, too, agents will call (and) we’ll start engineering and designing kind of a blueprint, more of a timeline of communication so that each step of the way they know where we stand.”

Rodrigue writes as usual, the compensatory pick formula will play a major role in how the Rams handle their pending free agents, balancing what players might get elsewhere against what the roster needs are. For instance, Rams CB Ahkello Witherspoon played well after getting a cheap prove-it deal last summer and Los Angeles is still thin at the position. But Rodrigue notes the Rams see cornerback as a position that often does well in free agency and could net a solid pick.

has until late February to decide whether to void the final year of his deal and become a free agent. She also thinks re-signing veteran WR Demarcus Robinson could be an achievable goal for Los Angeles, but that they will likely look to add to their receiving corps in the draft regardless.

Seahawks

Per Brady Henderson, Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb will bring OL coach Scott Huff with him to Seattle now that former OL coach Andy Dickerson is now with the Browns.