NFC Notes: Kevin O’Connell, Contracts, Draft Visits, Lions, Vikings

Lions

The Lions signed CB Rock Ya-Sin to a one-year, $3.2 million deal that includes a $1 million signing bonus, $2.64 million fully guaranteed, and a $1.64 million salary. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $3.2 million deal that includes a $1 million signing bonus, $2.64 million fully guaranteed, and a $1.64 million salary. (Wilson) The Lions signed LB Malcolm Rodriguez to a one-year, $2.75 million deal that includes a $137,500 signing bonus, $2.7 million fully guaranteed, a $2.562 million salary, and a $1.402 million salary cap figure under a four-year player qualifying contract. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $2.75 million deal that includes a $137,500 signing bonus, $2.7 million fully guaranteed, a $2.562 million salary, and a $1.402 million salary cap figure under a four-year player qualifying contract. (Wilson) The Lions signed WR Isiah Pacheco to a one-year, $1.81 million deal that is fully guaranteed with a $1.81 million salary. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $1.81 million deal that is fully guaranteed with a $1.81 million salary. (Wilson) The Lions signed CB Roger McCreary to a one-year, $1.402 million deal that includes a $187,500 signing bonus, $987,500 fully guaranteed, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $1.402 million deal that includes a $187,500 signing bonus, $987,500 fully guaranteed, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson) The Lions signed LB Trevor Nowaske to a one-year, $1.35 million deal that includes a $155,000 signing bonus, $550,000 fully guaranteed, and a $1.145 million salary. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $1.35 million deal that includes a $155,000 signing bonus, $550,000 fully guaranteed, and a $1.145 million salary. (Wilson) Lions C Cade Mays‘ three-year, $25 million contract includes a $6.48 million signing bonus and $14 million guaranteed. He’ll make a guaranteed salary of $1,520,000 in 2026, $6,000,000 of his $7,695,000 salary in 2027 is guaranteed, while his $1,305,000 salary in 2028 is non-guaranteed. He can make $255,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses and $50,000 annually in workout bonuses. (OverTheCap)

three-year, $25 million contract includes a $6.48 million signing bonus and $14 million guaranteed. He’ll make a guaranteed salary of $1,520,000 in 2026, $6,000,000 of his $7,695,000 salary in 2027 is guaranteed, while his $1,305,000 salary in 2028 is non-guaranteed. He can make $255,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses and $50,000 annually in workout bonuses. (OverTheCap) The Lions signed Myles Adams to a one-year deal worth $1.145 million in base value, with no guaranteed money or signing bonus disclosed. (Wilson)

to a one-year deal worth $1.145 million in base value, with no guaranteed money or signing bonus disclosed. (Wilson) The Lions signed WR Greg Dortch to a one-year deal worth $1.402 million in base value, with $1.075 million fully guaranteed, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.214 million salary cap charge under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)

to a one-year deal worth $1.402 million in base value, with $1.075 million fully guaranteed, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.214 million salary cap charge under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson) The Lions signed LB Damone Clark to a one-year deal worth $1.402 million in base value, including a $75,000 signing bonus, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap charge under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)

to a one-year deal worth $1.402 million in base value, including a $75,000 signing bonus, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap charge under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson) The Lions signed DE D.J. Wonnum to a one-year deal worth $3 million in base value, with $2.27 million fully guaranteed, including a $900,000 signing bonus and a $1.37 million salary. (Wilson)

to a one-year deal worth $3 million in base value, with $2.27 million fully guaranteed, including a $900,000 signing bonus and a $1.37 million salary. (Wilson) Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil will meet with the Lions before his pro day. (Arye Pulli)

Vikings

Georgia TE Oscar Delp has seven 30 visits scheduled so far, including with the Vikings. (Arye Pulli)

has seven 30 visits scheduled so far, including with the Vikings. (Arye Pulli) Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. will take a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Cody Carpentier)

will take a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Cody Carpentier) Stephen F. Austin CB Charles Demmings met with the Vikings at his pro day, where he also ran his positional drills. (Tony Pauline)

Vikings

Minnesota re-signed Carson Wentz and signed Kyler Murray to go along with J.J. McCarthy in the QB room for 2026. After a disappointing year in 2025, Minnesota HC Kevin O’Connell wants to ensure they have multiple strong options available every week.

“We’re always looking for any players at any positions that can help us accomplish our goals,” O’Connell said, via Alec Lewis of The Athletic. “And that’s being a really competitive team with also having a mindset on the future.”

“When our quarterback position, from an availability standpoint and also a consistency factor standpoint, (is) at a baseline level, we’ve won quite a few games. … We’ve got to use all this experience to hopefully find a way to be an ultra-competitive team and continue to ascend as an organization.”