NFC Notes: Kevin Patullo, Matthew Stafford, Eagles, Rams

Eagles

Eagles OC Kevin Patullo said that he can handle criticism, but after fans egged his home, he said involving his family took things too far.

“As coaches and players, we all know that part of our job is to handle criticism,” Patullo said, via PFT. “It’s perfectly acceptable to sit up here and talk about what’s going on, how to fix it, what we’re going to do going forward, and we know that. But when it involves your family, obviously it crosses the line. So, that happened. At this point, we’ve just gotta move on. We’re trying to win.”

Matthew Stafford

The Rams have shown a tendency to pass the ball in goal-line situations, with Matthew Stafford notably having six touchdowns by way of one-yard passes. Los Angeles OC Mike LaFleur said that opposing teams put themselves in single coverage around the goal line because they are looking to stop the run.

“What we noticed is that, a lot of times when you’re running the ball down there, there’s so much space that doesn’t get used, and with the opponent bulking up to stop the run, we’re seeing a lot of single coverage,” LaFleur said, via Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN. “And particularly with our skill players, if you’re going to give us one-on-ones, we’re going to take it. I’d rather be scoring more from outside the red zone, but for some reason we haven’t been doing that.”

LaFleur adds that WR Davante Adams gives them an advantage in those situations, given he wins on the release “just about every time.”

“So when we get in close, what can we do that gives us an advantage? Davante’s going to win on the release just about every time. If you can run a fade and you can run a slant, you’re going to be unstoppable in the red zone. And then you look at Matthew’s ability to put the ball exactly where he wants to put it, he takes chances because he can, because he’s earned that right. He can fit balls in where other guys can’t. So what you’ve got is just two dudes making plays at a high clip.”

Rams

The Rams will have a tough decision to make at tackle when RT Rob Havenstein returns in the coming weeks, as HC Sean McVay has praised OL Warren McClendon for his spot-starting duties, which will make it hard to take him out of the lineup.

“He was awesome. Outstanding. He’s done great,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “He’s playing really well. He’s got such a cool, quieted confidence, a calm and a poise. He was outstanding. I loved what I saw from Warren.”