NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht admitted he messed up letting S Jordan Whitehead walk after his rookie deal: “With Jordan, it was a Mea culpa. We had to draw the line at some point. And I made a mistake. I’m glad we got him back. It was a mistake that I regretted the minute we let him walk.” (Loose Cannons Podcast)

Tampa Bay CB Jamel Dean called it "random" that the team traded CB Carlton Davis to the Lions: "They always say it's a business." (Greg Auman)

Falcons

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins wasn’t hesitant to express his religion after a busy offseason that took him to a new home.

“So, even now, with the Falcons drafting a quarterback, out of nowhere, just three or four weeks ago, I was reminded again, Proverbs 3:5-6,” Cousins said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of AJC Sports. “I’m going to trust the Lord, and he’ll lead. It doesn’t mean that it’s going to go the way I, in my flesh, want to it go, but I’m going to trust him and let him lead. He hasn’t failed me yet. So, that’s really been my journey, and it will continue to be because he’s on the throne and I’m not.”

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen said he had a conversation with CB Marshon Lattimore about recent trade speculation and is looking forward to having the veteran cornerback back.

“I just thought it was something we needed to communicate,” Allen said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “There’s been a lot of talk outside our building about trades and things of that nature. And so I just felt like it was probably time that he and I had a conversation. … It was a positive conversation and we’re looking forward to getting him out when he’s here and working with him.”

Allen isn’t worried about Lattimore being out of shape and knows he’s training on his own time.

“I wouldn’t say that’s been uncommon since probably about 2020,” Allen said. “I know he’s working hard. I know he’s getting himself in the best shape he can get into.”

As for RB Alvin Kamara skipping OTAs as well, Allen also trusts that the running back is working out on his own.

“I’d say Alvin is kind of in that same boat where he’s been able to train and get himself ready on his own and be prepared and be ready to go when it’s time to go,” Allen said. “I think for me as a coach, I’ve got to trust that’s what he’s doing.”