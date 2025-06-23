NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield said that the offense is installing new plays under incoming OC Josh Grizzard, as well as trying to build their offensive chemistry in the passing game.

“We’re trying to get some more explosive [plays] in,” Mayfield said, via NFL.com. “Obviously, when you look at the stats — I’m not a big stats guy — but we weren’t as much down-the-field explosive. We were creating a lot of open, in the middle, and guys getting some YAC. [We’re] working on that, being able to connect on the chemistry we’re trying to build right now and just the timing of some of these routes — where the landmarks are and understanding that if it’s two-high [safety coverage], one-high [safety coverage], where we’re trying to throw the ball,” he said. “This is the time of year we’re working on it. Obviously, you would love to have more down-the-field shots, but any completion is a good one.”

Falcons

The future of Falcons’ veteran QB Kirk Cousins remains a pressing topic as the offseason moves forward. Cousins said he’s not thinking about losing the starting job and is only focused on what he can control.

“Obviously, you would love to play, but I’m not going to dwell on things that aren’t reality,” Cousins said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “That’s not the situation I’m in, so it’s better to be focused on the situation I’m in and control what I can control. I think that’s the right mindset to have.”

As for his request to be traded or released, Cousins said there were conversations with the front office from January through April. In the end, the veteran quarterback is trying to be “the best I can be” from here on out.

“Certainly there were conversations in January, February, March, even April, but we’re moving forward now,” Cousins said. “Those are things we talked about months ago. Now we need to move forward. Right now, it’s about the situation I’m in and being the best I can be and hopefully, in February, we as an organization are holding up the Lombardi Trophy.”

Raheem Morris said he is “really comfortable” with Cousins in their quarterbacks room.

“I am really comfortable with Kirk because of who he is, the character, the person,” Morris said. “We don’t worry about those things with Kirk. He’s going to go out and do whatever it takes to help this football team as long as he’s with us, and he’s with us. It’s been a less dramatic situation than it is from an outside-the-building standpoint.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales elected to bench QB Bryce Young two games into last season before the quarterback reemerged as their starter. Canales reflected on Young’s season, saying he proved his leadership after staying engaged with the team despite being demoted.

“It’s about this love and respect factor, that we’ve grown with each other through hard times,” Canales said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “Bryce, during the season, showed me his leadership. Showed me that even when we were a struggling team, even when I took him out, he stayed in the center of it. And he continued to lead. And for him to have the respect to say, ‘Look, I don’t agree with your decision, Coach.’ But working together to continue to grow this thing means so much.”

Young is grateful for Canales and Carolina’s coaching staff for believing in him and is now focused on making sure they continue in the “right direction.”

“I appreciate the support. I’m grateful for the staff and for the team, obviously, just believing in me and us going (forward) together. We all have the goal to win,” Young said. “So it’s good, and now it’s on us to put the work in in the offseason. Make sure we’re going the right direction, working on things, getting to where we need to be for the start of the year. After minicamp, it’ll be on us individually to make sure we’re right, and then go into training camp and into the season.”

Canales said it wasn’t an easy decision to bench Young, knowing some players don’t respond well to losing the starting job.

“I struggled with that a lot because you see historically what can happen when you have a quarterback (who) comes in and you go through some challenges. Some guys don’t have the resilience to be able to battle through the emotional strain, as well as the football strain combined,” Canales said. “I was nervous about that and I struggled with that. That decision was not taken lightly. That risk brought out the best in Bryce.”