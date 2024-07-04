NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Bryce Young, Diontae Johnson, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons QB coach T.J. Yates believes QB Kirk Cousins and first-round QB Michael Penix Jr. are very similar players and likes what they can bring to the team.

“People might view them as different players on the outside, but for our offense and how we want to do things here,” Yates said, via Amna Subhan of the team’s website. “They both extend plays from inside the pocket with their vision, with their anticipation, the field and the ability to make those subtle movements in the pocket and still deliver the ball downfield while keeping your eyes up.”

Panthers

Joseph Person of The Athletic thinks Panthers WR Diontae Johnson could “cash in” next offseason with a new extension thanks to the boom in the WR market.

Panthers QB Bryce Young credited his upbringing and his parents background in education and psychology to remain focused on the ultimate goal.

“It’s helped me through my whole life,” Young said, via ESPN’s David Newton. “The good, the bad, indifferent; making sure that myself, internally, I’m OK. Luckily, I’ve been very conscious of that my whole life, so I’ve had a lot of practice compartmentalizing things and trying to have healthy habits.”

Panthers QB Andy Dalton believes in Young and said that he’s set up for a big second-year jump.

“The best thing that you can do is have the experience of being out there,” Dalton continued. “Bryce got that last year. This year, we’re still unknown. We won’t know what’s going to happen. But it’s set up for Bryce to take a big jump.”

Young spoke to the “calming presence” that HC Dave Canales has had on him thus far.

“It’s constructive,” he said. “If you miss something or do something wrong it gives you something tangible to [say], ‘Let’s get our base in order.’ It’s something you can think about and apply. It’s been really good for me.”

Young said he has “new juice” in WR Diontae Johnson and rookie WR Xavier Legette.

“He’s making his reads quicker,” Johnson said. “Just having more receivers out there that can win [against defensive backs] gives him more confidence everybody is going to be in the right spot.’‘

Panthers OLB Jadeveon Clowney called Young a silent leader and said that just because he’s not as vocal in practice, it doesn’t mean it won’t translate to gameday.

“We’re going to be all right,’‘ Clowney said. “He’s making plays, he’s making plays. He just ain’t no talker. I played with Deshaun Watson. He wasn’t no talker, either. But he could play. On Sundays you never knew he didn’t talk.”