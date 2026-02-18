NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, D.J. Wonnum, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

Josh Kendall of The Athletic mentions that the Falcons could still release and re-sign QB Kirk Cousins if the veteran gets no interest elsewhere.

Kendall does not foresee owner Arthur Blank wanting to pay Cousins a $67.9 million bonus if he's on the roster March 13th.

Panthers

Panthers pass rusher D.J. Wonnum ‘s contract was officially voided on Monday. (OTC)

‘s contract was officially voided on Monday. (OTC) Joe Person of The Athletic notes that veteran DT A’Shawn Robinson could be cut due to his salary, certainly not his production. Carolina signed DL Tershawn Wharton to a three-year, $45 million contract, and cutting Robinson in the final year of his deal would create $10.5 million in cap room with $2.1 million in dead money.

Person also adds that the team could wind up asking Robinson to take a paycut, as he is one of the league's better interior linemen and continues to have productive seasons each year.

Carolina found some late-round rookies and undrafted players that played big roles in the last few years like WR Jalen Coker, WR Jimmy Horn Jr. and TE Mitchell Evans. Panthers director of college scouting Jared Kirksey knows how important it is to keep having deep rookie classes of contributors to help carry the team’s momentum.

“We have to have that same type of production output from each draft class,” Kirksey said, via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. “And that’s just focusing on staying on point with getting the right player and getting the right person. And that’s just staying true to our values of what we look for in a player.”

Kirksey outlined the importance of who each player is beyond what they can do on the football field. He spoke on their desire for players who are driven for success and strive to be a good teammate.

“Part of that process is knowing what you’re getting as far as the person, first. Knowing the person, because what the person is going to let the player do is unlock the talent. Part of that is like the wiring of the player, because the wiring is either going to halt or it’s going to let that talent succeed.”

“We want players to be driven to want to be good, want to be a good teammate,” Kirksey said. “Because that’s part of our process, is building a culture that players play for each other, play for their coaches, and play for the organization.”