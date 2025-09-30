NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Dave Canales, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins on the trade deadline: “Right now, it’s just about the role I’m in, and focused in on helping us win football games and being ready for the next challenges we face. I’ll stay sharp, and you never know what the league will bring.” (Greg Auman)

Cousins continued: "For right now, I think you focus on the task at hand, being one play away and being ready, also being a great support to the guys that are starting."

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales pointed the finger at himself during the team’s blowout loss to the Patriots.

“I have to look at how I’m preparing the team, how we’re going about our work,” Canales said, via PFT. “I have to look at that and compete to find an edge to get these guys to work together to focus, so we can get the execution that we’re seeing happen in our processes, but this is the only way to work through these things is to go right back to work, to attack it head-on.”

Saints

Saints DL Bryan Bresee was fined $18,581 for using the helmet.