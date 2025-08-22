NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers

Panthers

Falcons

Kirk Cousins enters the season as the Falcons’ primary backup behind Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta LB Kaden Elliss has been impressed by Cousins’ performance with their second-team offense.

“It’s incredible,” Elliss said, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN. “It’s like, dude, he’s so good. He’s really good. He’s a special player and just his processing, his accuracy and just his ability to switch it up, he’s playing a game out there. We’re not just getting practice reps, you know what I mean? It’s not like the guy that’s a second-[teamer], or a rookie that’s just trying to remember what his plays are.”

Falcons’ passing game coordinator T.J. Yates said Cousins has been an “absolute pro” this offseason and is helping everyone in the quarterback room.

“It’s never going to be the same as it was, but it’s different in a different way,” Yates said. “But I think it’s better just because Kirk has been an absolute pro in every part of the process so far in how much he helps Mike and helps all the other quarterbacks in the room and at the same time getting himself prepared to go out there and perform. It is not an easy task for him to do and it’s foreign to him, but he’s handling everything like a pro and we’re lucky to have him in the room.”

Falcons HC Raheem Morris said Cousins has never been a distraction after requesting a trade earlier this offseason.

“He’s not that,” Morris said. “And those are the things that I was really confident in when I knew he can be here and do whatever needs to get done. And again, I don’t blame him for wanting to go somewhere else and try to start. I [would] too. It is what it is. That’s not his fault. I think it’s about the explanation of us being absolutely up-front and personal with him, and we’ve got the best results with him.”

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles doesn’t think CB Christian Izien will miss regular-season time with his oblique injury, but it is possible. (Greg Auman)