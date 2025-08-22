NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers

Panthers
- Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer writes Panthers’ first-round WR Tetairoa McMillan got off to a slow start through the first week of training camp but is “steadily improving” throughout August.
- At linebacker, Kaye thinks the position group is still one of the “weaker units” on the team, although Trevin Wallace and Christian Rozeboom have both had a strong offseason program.
- Kaye’s sense is the Panthers want to develop their younger linebackers like Wallace and UDFA Bam Martin-Scott rather than adding a veteran.
- As for the possibility of signing a safety before Week 1, Kaye names veteran S Justin Simmons as the most popular candidate, but questions why he struggled to produce with the Falcons last season.
- With that, Kaye wonders if Carolina would want to sign a veteran safety and “stunt the growth” of Demani Richardson or fourth-rounder Lathan Ransom.
- Panthers HC Dave Canales said second-round OLB Nic Scourton had a “huge improvement” from his injury but won’t play Thursday. (Joe Person)
- Canales also revealed first-round WR Tetairoa McMillan had a really sore hamstring and might not play in their final preseason game. (Person)
- Per Darin Gantt, Carolina QB Andy Dalton has more of a muscle strain and is day-to-day with soreness.
- Canales said TE Tommy Tremble could possibly be ready for Week 1: “Tommy is doing great, he’s running full speed.” (Kaye)
- Panthers G Damien Lewis is dealing with a shoulder injury and Canales is hopeful but not certain he’ll be ready for Week 1.
- Canales has previously said he plans to hold out most of the starters in Thursday’s preseason finale. That will not include WR Jalen Coker, who Canales says will absolutely play. (Kaye)
Falcons
Kirk Cousins enters the season as the Falcons’ primary backup behind Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta LB Kaden Elliss has been impressed by Cousins’ performance with their second-team offense.
“It’s incredible,” Elliss said, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN. “It’s like, dude, he’s so good. He’s really good. He’s a special player and just his processing, his accuracy and just his ability to switch it up, he’s playing a game out there. We’re not just getting practice reps, you know what I mean? It’s not like the guy that’s a second-[teamer], or a rookie that’s just trying to remember what his plays are.”
Falcons’ passing game coordinator T.J. Yates said Cousins has been an “absolute pro” this offseason and is helping everyone in the quarterback room.
“It’s never going to be the same as it was, but it’s different in a different way,” Yates said. “But I think it’s better just because Kirk has been an absolute pro in every part of the process so far in how much he helps Mike and helps all the other quarterbacks in the room and at the same time getting himself prepared to go out there and perform. It is not an easy task for him to do and it’s foreign to him, but he’s handling everything like a pro and we’re lucky to have him in the room.”
Falcons HC Raheem Morris said Cousins has never been a distraction after requesting a trade earlier this offseason.
“He’s not that,” Morris said. “And those are the things that I was really confident in when I knew he can be here and do whatever needs to get done. And again, I don’t blame him for wanting to go somewhere else and try to start. I [would] too. It is what it is. That’s not his fault. I think it’s about the explanation of us being absolutely up-front and personal with him, and we’ve got the best results with him.”
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles doesn’t think CB Christian Izien will miss regular-season time with his oblique injury, but it is possible. (Greg Auman)
