NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Lavonte David, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht on LB Lavonte David: “We have a silhouette of a Bucs player in our draft room…It doesn’t show his face, but it is Lavonte. He is the one that we look for every year. He is the standard.” (Buccaneers Communications)

Falcons

New Falcons QB Kirk Cousins talked about changing offenses and how the transition shouldn’t be too complex thanks to the similarities in offensive schemes of Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell and new Falcons OC Zac Robinson.

“I believe there will be [similarities],” Cousins said, via ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. “I think time will tell. I think every coordinator puts their spin on things, so what was similar starts to evolve and change. But I’ll be able to be here as we do that. So I’m excited to just get to work and start trying to get this playbook digested. But I’d like to think a lot of the language and a lot of the stuff that can be hard early on will be something that I plug and play a little faster.”

Cousins added he sees a lot to work with on offense with the Falcons and believes he’s landing in a great spot.

“I see playmakers on the outside. I see an offensive line that’s talented, that’s played together, that’s well-coached,” he said.

Panthers The Panthers signed guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis in hopes of transforming the offensive line and helping the development of 2023 first-overall pick QB Bryce Young. The two newcomers conversed about bringing the “dawg” mentality GM Dan Morgan was seeking. “I’d like to think I’m a dawg,” Hunt said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “But I think I just play the game the right way. I was brought here to play a physical game and also to try to set the pocket for Bryce, and that’s what I’m gonna try to do each day and every day. I would never look back at Bryce. I hope I won’t be, anyway. My goal is to try to stop people up front, man. And try to set the line for him, wherever that is, and give him time to throw the football.” “In my head, I’m thinking about, I’m gonna punish you every play. Like I’m fixin’ to set the tone. I’m gonna be this tone-setter,” Lewis added. “So I’m thinking about putting your face in the ground.” Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Panthers. (David Edwards)