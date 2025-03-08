NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., Falcons, Panthers & Saints Combine Meetings

Falcons
- The Falcons have publicly said they support Kirk Cousins as their backup to Michael Penix Jr. going forward. However, The Athletic’s Josh Kendall cites that “every single person” he spoke to at the NFL Combine scoffed at Atlanta’s plan to keep Cousins as a backup.
- Kendall writes that people around the league think Atlanta will show its hand with Cousins before March 17, given he’s owed a $10 million bonus for 2026 on that day.
- Kendall doesn’t think the Falcons would receive much more than a sixth- or seventh-round pick if they trade Cousins before March 17, but his value could increase in training camp or during the season when injuries pile up or players underperform.
- According to Kendall, people around the league don’t think Cousins will be around because of Penix, given that the veteran’s presence makes things cluttered in Atlanta’s quarterback room.
- Kendall writes that he Falcons need to get younger on their defensive line, making DT Grady Jarrett the “mathematical case” to depart from the team this offseason.
- Kendall points out that Jarrett is entering the final year of his contract and will count $20.37 million against the salary cap.
- However, Kendall has a difficult time seeing Jarrett cut given the support he has from HC Raheem Morris, GM Terry Fontenot and owner Arthur Blank.
Panthers
- Purdue OL Marcus Mbow had a formal Combine meeting with the Panthers. (Tom Downey)
- Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo said he had a formal Combine interview with the Panthers. (Bo Brack)
- Oregon OT Josh Conerly had formal Combine interviews with 12 teams, including the Panthers. (James Crepea)
- Miami WR Sam Brown Jr. had formal combine meetings with the Bengals, Dolphins, Eagles, Panthers, Ravens, Seahawks, Texans, and Titans. (Aaron Wilson)
- Florida LB Shemar James has a top-30 visit with the Panthers. (MLFootball)
- Ryan Fowler reports the Panthers are hosting Florida DL Cam Jackson for a top-30 visit.
- Per Joseph Person of The Athletic, the Panthers hope to re-sign C Austin Corbett, whose void date was pushed back to March 11th.
Saints
- Michigan DT Mason Graham says he has met with the Patriots and the Saints at the combine. (Josina Anderson)
- Per Nick Underhill, the Saints met with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders at the combine.
- Ole Miss WR Tre Harris had a formal Combine meeting with the Saints. (Ryan Fowler)
- Alabama S Malachi Moore had a formal Combine meeting with the Saints. (Dave Heilman)
- Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo said he had a formal Combine interview with the Saints. (Bo Brack)
- LSU OT Will Campbell said he met with the Saints at the Combine. (Ryan Roberts)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!