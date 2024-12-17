NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Mike Evans, Michael Penix Jr., Buccaneers, Falcons

Buccaneers

In his fourth game since returning from a groin injury, Buccaneers WR Mike Evans put up nine catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns in their win over the Chargers. Tampa Bay HC Todd Bowles explained his amazement with Evans because of his ability to consistently thrive over multiple seasons despite his environment changing.

“It never ceases to amaze me,” Bowles said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “And he does it the right way, that’s what makes it so hard. It’s probably why he doesn’t get the accolades he deserves. But he does it the right way. And when you put it in his area, he’s determined to make a play and get it in the end zone—there’s no stopping him. And so from a team standpoint, you got to catch yourself or you’ll end up watching him instead of coaching. It was unbelievable what he did today.”

“He’s been impressive, because no matter who’s here, who’s coaching, who does what, he always produces and performs the same. It takes a guy with great mental toughness and mental discipline to get that done and go through a few coaches and still do the things that he’s doing to be great. I mean, it’s been unbelievable. He’s probably one of my favorite two or three players ever. And I’m sure he’s everybody’s.”

Evans passed former WR Antonio Brown to move into the top 25 in all-time receiving yards. (Buccaneers Communications)

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield is impressed with his team’s physical nature after dominating the trenches in their Week 15 win over the Chargers.

“That’s a physical football team,” Mayfield said, via Scott Smith of the team’s website. “That’s what they pride themselves on, is rushing the ball and being physical. So to flip the script on that is huge for us.”

Falcons

Atlanta won an ugly game in Week 15 against a struggling Raiders team where their offense never really got off the ground. Falcons QB Kirk Cousins knows he has to play better if they want to reach their goals after throwing his ninth interception in the last five games.

“Yeah, I think I do need to play better, I don’t think that’s a mystery,” Cousins said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “I think the last few weeks I would say I need to play better. Raheem says it, but it’s stating the obvious, and every week you kind of go through your process and you plan to go out there and play the very best you can, and so this week will be no different.”

Atlanta HC Raheem Morris echoed that statement and responded to a question about moving to first-round QB Michael Penix Jr.



“He’s got to play better,” Morris said. “And you know obviously you’ve got to go back and look at everything, but he wants to play better, he’s got to play better, we’ve got to find a way to get him to play better, and obviously we’ll get to work tomorrow, that’s part of our process, right?”

“You know we’ve got everybody on our roster for a reason. We’ve got so much to get better at, and those things will always be discussed, that’s just the nature of the beast in football. It’s just so heavily talked about at the quarterback position because there’s only one guy out there. So for us, man, our mentality is to find a way to win the next game. That’s just the mentality that we’re going to have.”

Falcons LB Lorenzo Carter was fined $11,255 for unnecessary roughness (facemask) in Week 14.