NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Taylor Moton, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers DL Calijah Kancey had 7.5 sacks in 12 games last season and believes that if he had not been dealing with injury, he would have been the league leader in sacks.

“I think you would be looking at the sack leader,” Kancey said, via the team’s website. “It was more so me making sure that I am ready when the beginning of the season comes, and not missing those five games that I did the first two seasons. Really, just making sure that I am doing everything to not miss those games but also help the team to dominate at a high level.”

Falcons

There are still questions about how the Falcons will proceed with Kirk Cousins, who asked the organization to move on in March. When asked about Cousins, HC Raheem Morris said they will entertain offers if it makes sense for both parties.

“I understand this is a business decision. Because obviously we’re getting ready to come into some voluntary work. I know exactly who he is,” Morris said, via Tori McElhaney of the team’s site. “There’s definitely a human side. You want to see him go on to be the best version of himself. This is not a thing where we’re holding you back. If the opportunity presents itself as something that’s good for both of us – it’s good for the Falcons and for Kirk Cousins – we’d certainly like to see that happen.”

Morris understands Cousins still wants to be a starter.

“I do know he would like to try to be a starter at some point,” Morris said. “That’s definitely been clearly communicated with me and whoever I see an opportunity to talk to. I do know that. The way about that, I’m not sure. But we have to figure those things out. We have to get to that process.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Atlanta is asking inquiring teams to pay $20 million of Cousins’ $45 million in guarantees left on his contract, but no teams have been willing up to this point.

“Atlanta has asked for any acquiring team to pay $20 million of the $45 million worth of guarantees left on Cousins’ contract,” Schefter said. “To date, no has been willing to do that, and no team is expected to be willing to. But what happens this weekend — and which franchises come out of the draft with or without rookie quarterbacks — could influence how much guaranteed money a team might be willing to absorb on Cousins’ contract.”

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot on WR Drake London‘s fifth-year option: “You know how we feel about Drake. He’s a stud. He’s everything we’re about. He will do anything he can to rip your face off and win the game. That’s who he is and what we want.” (Josh Kendall)

Panthers

Panthers OT Taylor Moton is entering the final year of his contract. When asked if they are comfortable extending Moton, GM Dan Morgan said they are excited for his season but are working to determine his future.

“Yeah, we love Taylor,” Morgan said, via PanthersWire. “Taylor is, obviously, a really good player. We’re excited about him and this season and from there, we’ll get together and we’ll figure out the future. But right now, we’re focused on the now.”