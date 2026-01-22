NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Zac Robinson, Rico Dowdle, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
In the official statement announcing the hire, Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles explained why former Falcons OC Zac Robinson appealed to him as the choice to be his fifth offensive coordinator hire in as many seasons.
“We are excited to welcome Zac Robinson as our next offensive coordinator,” Bowles said. “Zac is one of the bright offensive minds in our game, and during the interview process, I was very impressed with his plan for getting the most out of the talent we have on that side of the ball. He has a very good understanding of the strengths of our top offensive players from his time in the division the past two years and I am very confident in his ability to teach and develop our young players.”
- Falcons passing game coordinator/QB coach T.J. Yates and senior offensive assistant Ken Zampese will join Robinson with the Buccaneers. (Ian Rapoport)
- Robinson also plans to retain OL coach Kevin Carberry, who he worked with for two years with the Rams. (Greg Auman)
Falcons
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer doesn’t rule out the idea of QB Kirk Cousins returning to the Falcons even after his deal was restructured to pave the way for him to be released with a June 1 designation. Breer notes Cousins could return on a new contract now that Atlanta has hired HC Kevin Stefanski, who was his position coach and coordinator at one point with the Vikings.
- The Falcons’ outlook at quarterback in 2026 is unsettled with Michael Penix Jr. recovering from a torn ACL and not a lock to be ready for Week 1.
- Breer mentions Stefanski thought so highly of OC Tommy Rees in Cleveland that he promoted him to coordinator to ensure he didn’t leave for a role with the Patriots and HC Mike Vrabel.
- The Falcons announced they hired Jacqueline Roberts as manager of coaching operations. They will also retain senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable, assistant OL coach Nick Jones and RB coach Michael Pitre.
Panthers
- Panthers RB Rico Dowdle will now be represented by agents Trey Smith and David Mulugheta of Athletes First, as he looks to maximize his potential earnings in free agency.
