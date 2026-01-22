NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Zac Robinson, Rico Dowdle, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

In the official statement announcing the hire, Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles explained why former Falcons OC Zac Robinson appealed to him as the choice to be his fifth offensive coordinator hire in as many seasons.

“We are excited to welcome Zac Robinson as our next offensive coordinator,” Bowles said. “Zac is one of the bright offensive minds in our game, and during the interview process, I was very impressed with his plan for getting the most out of the talent we have on that side of the ball. He has a very good understanding of the strengths of our top offensive players from his time in the division the past two years and I am very confident in his ability to teach and develop our young players.”