NFC Notes: Klint Kubiak, Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey played in all 19 games for the team this year after missing 13 games last season with multiple injuries. San Francisco HC Kyle Shanahan believes McCaffrey’s season of 2,136 scrimmage yards on 413 touches is one of the more impressive individual seasons the league has seen.

“I think this was one of the most impressive seasons by an individual player ever,” Shanahan said, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “Just in terms of what a warrior and man he is week in, week out. … Christian finds a way every week. He commits himself 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to get his body possible to go out there and compete. I’ve never been around anything like that.”

Per Matt Maoicco, the 49ers announced the promotion of Al Guido to Chief Executive Officer. San Francisco GM John Lynch and HC Kyle Shanahan will continue to lead football operations, and all will report to owner Jed York.

A statement from the Paul Allen Estate on the potential sale of the Seahawks following the Super Bowl: “We don’t comment on rumors or speculation, and the team is not for sale. We’ve already said that will change at some point per Paul’s wishes, but I have no news to share. Our focus right now is winning the Super Bowl and completing the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers in the coming months.“ (Ian Rapoport)

Seahawks CB Riq Woolen fined $17,398 for taunting in the conference championship win over the Rams.

Veteran Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp on OC Klint Kubiak, who is leaving to become head coach of the Raiders after the Super Bowl: "Guys love him. You want to play for guys like Klint. Humility is one of his special traits, I think. He leans on guys. Obviously, he's a very smart ball coach (and) understands a lot about this game. His humility to be able to talk to guys and maybe see, 'Hey, there's something that I'm asking someone to do. Maybe they can't do it for some reason. Maybe there's a better way to do it.' His openness to delegating and to bringing out everyone's best traits makes him do a great job of that. Yeah, I think he will be great." (Dugar)

Rookie G Grey Zabel also offered his opinion on Kubiak after one season with him: "The growth that we've had as an offense this year has been unbelievable. One, his football IQ is through the roof. He starts talking, and it's just a blur as you're trying to understand, as he breaks down certain defenses and how to attack them. But … you understand that he's going to get an opportunity — it's not if, it's when — to go be a head coach. I wish I could say I could have him here for as long as we possibly can in Seattle. When you have an unbelievable person, unbelievable coach, unbelievable friend, it's cool to see that he's going to have opportunities."