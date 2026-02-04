NFC Notes: Klint Kubiak, Mike LaFleur, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals’ new HC Mike LaFleur said coming to Arizona marks a full-circle moment for him after working at Dignity Health Training Center for three days as the Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2024 when wildfires forced them to play in Phoenix. At the time, LaFleur told his wife that he expected to be the Cardinals’ head coach someday.

“I already know this building,” LaFleur said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “I got to walk around this building for three days. I told (my wife) Lauren at the time about a year ago, ‘I’m going to be the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals someday.’ It just felt right.”

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson expects LaFleur to sprinkle aspects of the Rams and 49ers’ systems into their offense.

“He talked that this system is going to be built organically around the players, but I’m sure he’s going to take and sprinkle in a lot of the McVay system and the Shanahan system,” Wilson said. “It seems like all those guys that play for those organizations play really well and maximize their playability and their play speed, and honestly, turn into superstars. I’m just excited to get somebody from that tree, and hopefully they can bring some of that here.”

As for Arizona going 3-14 this season, LaFleur said he’s approaching 2026 with a “blank slate.”

“Every year is a blank slate,” LaFleur said. “I’m not worried about what our record was. The record last year, all that means is we have a higher draft pick. That’s all that really matters at that point. We have to go to work to build this roster. Even if we were flipped and it was 14-3, guess what? You go right back to work. I’m just concerned about building this staff and getting to work with these guys so that when the time does come, we’re putting our best foot forward to go win football games and hopefully update that back wall.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said that he plans to give OT Rob Havenstein and TE Tyler Higbee time to decide if they will continue their careers in Los Angeles, just as he will continue to do with QB Matthew Stafford.

“I think it’s very similar to Matthew… Give them a little bit of time, let them digest, unpack the emotions of where they’re at,” McVay told reporters, via RamsWire.com. “Whether they continue to play, or whether they don’t want to play anymore, they’ve been legacy players, they’ve been legacy human beings, more importantly.”

Rams GM Les Snead on if he expects Stafford back: “We’re going to let Matthew decide. I think we’ve had productive conversations with him, so we’re going to give him his space, right, to let’s call it recover, rejuvenate, and then determine, ‘Hey, do we want to get back on this horse again? ‘” (Klein)

Seahawks

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak will be joining the Raiders after the Super Bowl, but told reporters his main focus remains on helping Seattle win first and foremost.

“I’m coaching the Seahawks in the Super Bowl, and that’s really all I’m thinking about,” Kubiak said, via NFL.com. “I’m ready to coach the Super Bowl. I’m excited about this week, excited about this game. Part of another process that I’m not wanting to talk about tonight. We’re all so focused on this game and out players deserve all of our attention for this game.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald was asked about Kubiak’s departure and reiterated his focus on winning the Super Bowl.

“Obviously, that’s going on with Klint, and like we said before, with our coaches, you know, as they get these opportunities to take their career to the next level, you’re happy for them,” Macdonald told reporters. “It’s a little bittersweet because he’s such a great person and a great coach, but we have a lot of great coaches, you know, and those people are gonna have opportunities as well. We want Seattle to be a place where people want to come — not just players play the best version of their football lives here, and the versions of them — we wanted the coaches, as well, be where people can come and flourish and have a chance to take their game to the next level. But look, we’re focused right now. Those are things that we’re gonna worry about after the game. And so, in terms of, like, building the coaching staff, all those things we’re gonna worry about, right now, that’s stuff that we’re going to worry about next week.”

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba both praised Kubiak’s offensive scheme and his work ethic.

“He was unbelievable,” Darnold said Monday night. “The things that I learned when I was with Klint in ’23 just schematically and then getting to learn from him as a coach, as well, and a person, just the grit. He wakes up at insane hours. He gets to the facility at 4, 4:30 in the morning, and he’s there later than anyone. He’s just a grinder. He loves football. And he’s very honest. He’s very forthcoming with his players that I think myself and a lot of the guys really appreciate about him.”

“Yeah, I think Kubiak is a great student of the game,” JSN added. “I think him understanding his players and what they’re good at, maybe what they’re not good at and putting his players in great position to succeed. Obviously, the playbook and the system he’s run have great success for a long time. So, yeah that’s about it. I don’t think I can comment on anything else.”