NFC Notes: Kyle Pitts, Falcons, Buccaneers Combine Meetings, Saints Staff Hires

Buccaneers

Oregon WR Tez Johnson had a formal Combine meeting with the Buccaneers. (Ryan Fowler)

Georgia OL Tate Ratledge said he met with the Buccaneers at the Combine. (Travis May)

The Buccaneers met with USC OL Jonah Monheim, North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel, Sacramento State G Jackson Slater, TCU WR Jack Bech, Texas WR Matthew Golden, and Maryland WR Tai Felton. (Pewter Report)

Falcons

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and HC Raheem Morris and GM Terry Fontenot still believe that there is plenty for him to prove.

“He’s always going to have the added pressure because of how high he was drafted, right?” Morris said, via Terrin Waack of the team website. “So, we want to be able to get the young man out there and be the best version of him. We’ll always make the right decision for the Falcons, and we’ll always make the right decision for us in order to get him going. We’ll have to figure those things out.”

“Look, Kyle’s a really talented player,” Fontenot added. “He’s done some really good things. Man, you can make a highlight tape and see all the good things that he’s done. We believe that Kyle’s going to put everything he can into being the best player he can for us. We’re going to do the same for him.”

Saints

Luke Johnson reports the Saints are expected to hire LSU DL coach Bo Davis to be their new defensive line coach.

to be their new defensive line coach. Pete Thamel reports the Saints are hiring California DC Peter Sirmon as their new linebackers coach.

as their new linebackers coach. Matt Zenitz reports the Saints are expected to hire veteran defensive backs coach Grady Brown.