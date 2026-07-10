NFC Notes: Kyle Pitts, Jordyn Tyson, 49ers, Falcons, Saints

49ers

49ers S Ji’Ayir Brown is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Nick Wagoner of ESPN writes that the organization doesn’t appear to be in a rush to re-sign any more players after getting LT Trent Williams ‘ deal done.

is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Nick Wagoner of ESPN writes that the organization doesn’t appear to be in a rush to re-sign any more players after getting LT ‘ deal done. Wagoner thinks a strong season from Brown would put him in a good position to get a new contract.

Falcons

The Falcons signed TE Kyle Pitts to a three-year, $53 million contract to replace the franchise tag. The deal has $36 million fully guaranteed from a $16.785 million signing bonus and fully guaranteed salaries of $1.215 million and $1.260 million in 2026 and 2027. (Over The Cap)

to a three-year, $53 million contract to replace the franchise tag. The deal has $36 million fully guaranteed from a $16.785 million signing bonus and fully guaranteed salaries of $1.215 million and $1.260 million in 2026 and 2027. (Over The Cap) The contract also has a 2027 option bonus worth $16.49 million and a 2028 option bonus worth $13.16 million. He can earn another $1 million roster bonus on the third day of the 2028 league year and up to another $1 million through per-game active roster bonuses in 2028. (Over The Cap)

Pitts also has a salary escalator for 2028, where he can earn $1 million in total for performance and honor achievements. (Over The Cap)

Saints

The Saints used a first-round pick to select WR Jordyn Tyson, adding another playmaker for second-year QB Tyler Shough. The young signal-caller compared Tyson to his NBA brother, Jaylon Tyson, for his grittiness and willingness to “hoop regardless.”

“I mean his brother’s an NBA player for the Cavs, Jaylen,” Shough said, via the Green Light podcast. “He’s kind of just like an elite hooper. Like he’s just going to go; he’s going to hoop regardless. Like he’s going to go jump out the gym on somebody. He’s going to get open in the most crazy way, but he’s also kind of got this grittiness to him that I feel like not a lot of people give him credit for.”

Shough sympathizes with Tyson’s injury history because of what he went through during his collegiate days.

“I had some connections at Arizona State who said great things about him and his journey. He had been injured quite a few times. You know, we’ve both broken collarbones. He’s had a knee, you know; he was battling kind of a hammy there at the end of the year. And that was kind of the story of me coming out of the draft was I had some injuries in the past, and I was like, man, screw this. I’m just going to go out there and be myself. And I feel like that’s the best part about him. Getting to know him is that he’s just one of one person, and you know, obviously kind of getting to work with him in camp as we kind of continue to go forward is going to be even more exciting.”