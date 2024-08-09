NFC Notes: Kyler Gordon, Christian Watson, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus on CB Kyler Gordon‘s injury: “It’s a work in progress. We’re getting close. We feel good where he is.” (Kevin Fishbain)

on CB injury: “It’s a work in progress. We’re getting close. We feel good where he is.” (Kevin Fishbain) Eberflus also added LS Patrick Scales is on track with his back injury and RG Nate Davis is week-to-week after suffering a setback. (Fishbain)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said the team revamped their secondary room and they’re already seeing the effects of the new energy in the building.

“We’ve injected a lot more personalities and ability into that room. It’s really been a total transformation, if you will,” Campbell said, via Around The NFL. “There’s certainly another level of confidence in that room that I feel those guys are feeding off each other. You can feel it defensively, too. I think it’s all-encompassing. I feel our defense, their confidence is up, we know what we can become.”

Lions CB Emmanuel Moseley said the energy has been great as the players have been competing for starting roles.

“If you don’t have a DB room with a lot of players who can compete it’s probably not going to be a really good DB room,” Moseley said. “But I think we have that this year, and everyone is out there competing, not only are we competing we’re celebrating with each other, we’re happy for each other’s success and that plays a big part.”

Packers

According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers worked out DE Ikenna Enechukwu , CB Quandre Mosely and DE Brevin Allen .

, CB and DE . Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur noted WR Christian Watson should practice on Thursday after an injury scare: “That was a big-time scare. (Christian) seems to be doing well this morning. Just got hit on the knee.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)