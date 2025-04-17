NFC Notes: Kyler Gordon, Kyler Murray, 49ers Draft Buzz, Bears, Cardinals

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch said the team will have their eye on a deep defensive line class during this year’s draft.

“We’ve always prided ourselves with D-line and I think it’s a solid D-line class in this year’s draft and it’s deep too,” Lynch said, via ESPN.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said the team was spoiled in 2019 when they had one of the deepest defensive line rooms in football and looks to rebuild that position.

“I think we all got a little spoiled in ’19,” Shanahan said. “When you have one of the best D-lines in the history of football, that’s very hard to maintain. I thought we’d done a good job of having a very good D-line for a number of years but to keep it at that level isn’t the most realistic and that is our goal…That’s what we believe wholeheartedly.”

Shanahan added that everything starts up front in the trenches when it comes to their success defensively.

“What’s got us close always starts with the D-line,” Shanahan said. “That’s something we’re always looking to build and when you can’t have it that way, we’re going to still be working to try to find to get it that way.”

Bears

Bears CB Kyler Gordon appreciates that the organization showed faith in him by signing him to a three-year extension.

“It says a lot,” Gordon said, via the team website. “I appreciate and I love that. I feel like that speaks to a lot of things that we’re going to be able to do, and I feel like that sets the bar even higher of the things that we can accomplish here individually and as a team. I’m just excited to see how far we can raise the roof. Chicago and the organization showed me how much they did value me and what they wanted to do with me here and wanting to keep me here. I feel like you guys heard a majority of the time that it’s a priority and they’ve shown me that since the beginning. We talked about it. It’s just a good feeling to have that coming from the staff and the organization.”

The Bears signed CB Kyler Gordon a three-year, $40 million extension this offseason, making him the league’s highest-paid nickel corner. He said receiving the contract wasn’t a goal of his, but he wanted to be recognized as the best player at his position: “I wouldn’t necessarily say it was a goal of mine. At the end of the day, I just wanted to be the best at my position, period. I guess I didn’t really have a number-wise or price on myself. I just know I wanted to work hard to be the hardest nickel at my position and the best at it. That’s something I accomplished and I’ve still got more out there that I want to show. Definitely got a ton more.” (Courtney Cronin)

Cardinals

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said there has been rumblings around the league revolving the relationship between Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell and QB Kyler Murray, alluding to the team potentially having interest in Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.

“I don’t think Arizona’s likely, but there have been questions about Kyler Murray,” Schefter said, via Cards Wire. “There have been questions about the owner not being a huge fan. What if all of a sudden, they take Shadeur Sanders and then it puts them in a position to move on from Kyler Murray?”