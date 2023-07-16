NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers DC Steve Wilks said he doesn’t plan on making any overhauling changes to San Francisco’s defensive system in his first season with the organization.

“I think you have to embrace the success that they’ve had here,” Wilks said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “It is a foundation that we all agree we wanted to keep and I think it is an opportunity as we go through the process, which we already have, to try to tweak things a little bit. I still think there’s room for improvement.”

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey played under Wilks while he was the Panthers’ interim coach. The running back said Wilks had a lot of respect around Carolina’s locker room.

“Coach Wilks is awesome,” McCaffrey said. “It says a lot to see how all the Panthers players reacted to him and them vouching for him to get the head job. That’s a testament to who he is and that explains a lot about not just the coach he is, but the guy he is. Happy he’s on our side.”

49ers CB Isaiah Oliver said he’s been enabled to blitz more often in Wilks’ system.

“When people ask me if I’m playing nickel or outside corner more, that’s kind of one of the things I lean to is just being able to blitz more,” Oliver said. “I feel like it just adds so much more to the game and just be around the ball so much more. I like blitzing a lot. And then obviously he has a lot of different schemes, a lot of different things he can draw up for all of us.”