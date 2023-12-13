NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy said it’s “no secret” they’d like a first-round bye given the extra week of rest is very beneficial in the postseason.

“It’s no secret,” Purdy said, via 49ersWebZone. “If you get the first seed, you obviously get, that first round of [the] playoffs, you have that game off. And so for us, it’s like, yeah, I think anybody, any team in the NFL, can look at it and be like, man, you only have to win two games to get to the big game. And so that’s something that we all know and understand. And last year, we sort of felt, not the pain, but had to play three games to get to the Super Bowl. So it’s something that we all know, and it’s right there in front of us. We just got to take it one day at a time, one game at a time, and everything will fall into place from there.”

As for his candidacy for the Most Valuable Player award, Purdy is trying to stay grounded and focused on continuing to get results for the team.

“When I get asked the question and stuff, it comes to mind, and the first thing is what an honor,” Purdy said. “I’m not taking anything away from that. It’s what an honor, and very honored to hear that. But at the same time, I’m trying to do what I can for this team, for this Sunday, and for this practice or this meeting. I’m not getting caught up in awards and stuff like that. If anything, I look at it more as a team award. I have a great surrounding cast. I’ve got guys around me that are all making plays, a great defense, great special teams. And so that’s a testament to the team that I have.”

Cardinals

appeared on Adam Schefter’s podcast and said the following on QB : “Feel really good where Kyler’s at as a franchise quarterback, he’s exactly that.” (Bo Brack) The Cardinals hosted LB T.J. Brunson, WR Samuel Emilus, P Cody Grace, and RB Tyreik McAllister for workouts, per Aaron Wilson.

Seahawks

on the play of backup QB : “We were in the game at the end, and that’s all you can ask for from a quarterback.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar) The Seahawks hosted LB David Anenih and LB Hamilcar Rashed for workouts, per Aaron Wilson.