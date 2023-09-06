NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Caleb Williams, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

The most interesting thing about the 2023 Arizona Cardinals is the future of QB Kyler Murray, who a year ago was signed to a lucrative long-term deal as the team’s quarterback of the future. Things aren’t so clear anymore. Murray tore his ACL last December, the Cardinals cleaned house with a new coach and general manager, and the team is the frontrunner to finish with the No. 1 overall pick and the rights to USC QB Caleb Williams, who is the type of prospect that invokes the “generational” label.

All of that has led to tons of speculation that Murray won’t even play this season. But Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon has refuted that notion, and he went further in declaring his commitment to Murray, at least as things stand right now on the eve of the season.

“I’m completely convicted,” he said via the Athletic’s Zak Keefer. “As long as I’m here, he can be here.”

Gannon went on to dispute some of the things that are out there about Murray that he thinks aren’t fair. Teammates have questioned Murray’s leadership and maturity, while the infamous “homework clause” in his extension that was later rescinded showed that even the team had doubts about his work ethic. But Gannon said he doesn’t doubt Murray’s love for football while simultaneously admitting there have been things he’s addressed with the quarterback.

“He loves ball, he loves ball,” he said. “That was the other thing, the narrative on him — completely wrong. Completely wrong. Everything I’ve asked him to do, he’s done, more so. Have I challenged some of his actions that I didn’t love? Yes, and I’ve talked to him about it.”

Rams

For the second straight offseason, Rams HC Sean McVay flirted with the idea of retirement. McVay has openly discussed coaching burnout and the 2022 season was particularly rough with all of the injuries Los Angeles endured in a miserable year after the Super Bowl. The Rams face a lot of the same problems in 2023 but McVay says he was able to find some perspective that he thinks will keep his fire lit.

“Through the challenging times we went through, in the midst of it, you can sometimes lose the perspective and the values and principles that have guided what really gave you purpose,” McVay said via the Athletic’s Jeff Howe. “It was never that I didn’t think I wanted to coach. It was making sure you felt like you could be confident in a plan that reset your perspective, your awareness and your purpose for the things that allow you to love this game. If I didn’t feel confident that I could be the best coach and leader who I want to be for our players and our coaches to inspire confident change, that was the only reason you think about (stepping away).”

McVay added that the idea of leaving the Rams at this point would be seen as jumping ship as the team dealt with the consequences of their all-in approach the past few years — even if it wasn’t necessarily the case. That perception was something he felt like he couldn’t stomach either.

“Anything else in terms of going and doing other things, that would have been a convenient narrative to run away from some challenging times,” McVay said. “I think … when you ask your players to be resilient, to persevere, to push through some tough times, it would have been pretty hypocritical if I didn’t follow some of the things that I ask of them.

“It was a pretty quick decision that I was able to make. But I wanted to make sure I could get myself grounded and have a plan in place to address some of the things I needed to address.” Rams GM Les Snead says the team has encouraged McVay to do whatever he needs to keep coaching sustainable, with the hope that he’s able to avoid getting burned out to the point he has to step away from coaching entirely.

“Personally, at that age, no way probably any human has kept that pace,” Snead said. “He probably did it longer than anyone. But the neat thing is there’s probably an easy answer to going, ‘OK, enough is enough. Let me step off stage for however long.’ Then probably get bored and refreshed and step back on stage.

“What we always thought, is there a better way where you can not necessarily step off stage, but hey, let’s not run an 800-meter? Let’s delegate some things so you can take some time, refresh, recalibrate, so you can be sharp as the head coach. That’s the coolest thing. Take head coaching out of it. As a person, as a husband, soon to be a father, the sooner you can learn to take a step back, realize that probably life’s work and life’s mission is still going to be there, that’s the most important thing. And to see someone that young actually listen and buy in and believe that, most young people would actually be like, ‘Hey, I can sleep when I’m dead.’”

New Rams G Kevin Dotson accepted a reworked contract that includes a $2 million guaranteed base salary, $250,000 signing bonus and a $250,000 roster bonus. (Over The Cap)

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider said they are “constantly looking” to improve their defensive line and feels it’s important to have depth on both lines.

“We are trying to get a feel for the landscape right now and going over the waiver wire and all that, possible trades, we’re still constantly working on it. I don’t think on either side of the ball, the way the league is playing out right now, last several years I don’t think you have enough offensive linemen or enough defensive linemen. That’s not a slight on anybody that’s here or on other teams, it’s just the reality of it. The numbers are down over the last several years, especially in the offensive line. Defensive line-wise, we’re constantly looking and we won’t stop,” said Schneider, via John Boyle of the team’s official site.

Schneider confirmed WR Dareke Young underwent surgery on an abductor strain prior to being placed on injured reserve.

“He had surgery in Philadelphia about a week and a half ago,” Schneider said. “We just wanted to use the IR return designation to be able to let him rehab and be able to have him down the line. It’s a good place we can get him back. Timelines are all different for that sort of thing, but once he went to Philadelphia it seemed like he was probably going to have surgery.”

Regarding first-round CB Devon Witherspoon‘s hamstring injury, Schneider said they will observe him in practice this week.

“We have to be smart with it. He’s doing great. We’ll see how he does this week now… He’s such a tough, gritty competitor. He’s going to go for it. If anything, we’re probably going to have to govern him a little bit.”

Per Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks worked out WR Dan Chisena and S Jaquan Johnson.