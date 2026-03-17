NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Jedrick Wills, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

New Bears OT Jedrick Wills hasn’t played since 2024, when he suffered an injury with the Browns that required realignment of his knee and hips and forced him to miss the entire 2025 season. He briefly spoke about signing a one-year deal with Chicago and playing under HC Ben Johnson.

“I know that Ben is an energetic coach,” Wills said, via BearsWire.com. “I know that he loves the big guys up front, which is a positive for me. Yeah, the team did really good things last year. I mean they completely turned around this program, and they were balling out and it was really exciting to watch. Excited to be here.”

Lions

Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez is excited for the opportunity to compete for a starting role after LB Alex Anzalone opted to sign with Tampa Bay.

“It’s a big opportunity,” Rodriguez said, via the team’s website. “Excited for Alex and his family, I know it’s close to home for him. It’s just one of those things, I’m just going to come in and have the same mentality I had when I first got here. It’s always about competition and put my best foot forward and see where it goes.”

Rodriguez said he feels fully healthy after undergoing knee surgery last year.

“We started off with him in that room, and he’s seen it from Day 1,” Rodriguez said of DC Kelvin Sheppard. “It’s one of those things, where just to have that confidence in me as a player, I just want to play hard for him and my family and prove him right.”

Vikings

Per SI.com’s Albert Breer, Vikings QB Kyler Murray and his agent identified Minnesota as “far and away” his best option before he was officially released at the start of the new league year.

and his agent identified Minnesota as “far and away” his best option before he was officially released at the start of the new league year. Following a physical to check on his foot injury, Murray and HC Kevin O’Connell expressed mutual interest, and shortly after, they worked out the deal with a no-tag clause. (Breer)

expressed mutual interest, and shortly after, they worked out the deal with a no-tag clause. (Breer) Per Breer, O’Connell told Murray he was the only quarterback option they were considering, one they viewed as a potential long-term solution, not just a one-year bridge player.