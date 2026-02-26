NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Zach Charbonnet, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Ole Miss DT Zxavian Harris had a formal interview with the 49ers. (Ryan Roberts)

Cardinals

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said “all options are on the table” regarding QB Kyler Murray and his future status with the team.

“I’d say all options are on the table for us,” Ossenfort said, via PFT. “We’ve got Kyler [Murray], Jacoby [Brissett], Kedon [Slovis] all under contract as it pertains to that position. As it pertains to every position on our team, we’re going to look at every avenue to improve. We’re going to continue and go through our process with that.”

Ossenfort has ties to QB Malik Willis, who is expected to earn a significant contract this offseason, but he refused to get into specific players at this point.

“I don’t want to get into evaluations of specific players,” Ossenfort said. “Malik did a great job when he went in there for Green Bay this year. I was with Malik for a short time there in Tennessee. [He] had a great college career coming out. He’s one of the quarterbacks that’s available, and we’ll evaluate all our options. Whether it’s free agency, the draft, we’ll be prepared to do what’s best for the team.”

Rams

Missouri LB Josiah Trotter said he met with the Rams at the Combine. (Bowie TV)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said “it’s more optimistic than it was initially” when asked about RB Zach Charbonnet ‘s knee injury. Charbonnet recently had knee surgery as they had to wait for the swelling to go down. (Brady Henderson)

Macdonald said Charbonnet still doesn't have a timetable to return: "It's hard to put a timetable on any of those things. If you're betting on anybody, you're going to bet on Zach, so we'll go from there. But he's not going to do anything in the spring or anything like that." (Henderson)

Macdonald on WR/KR Tory Horton, who missed the second half of the season with a shin injury: “He got got fixed up, too. So we’re just working through it. He’s not going to do anything in the spring.” (Henderson)