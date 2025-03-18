NFC Notes: Laremy Tunsil, Javonte Williams, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders LT Laremy Tunsil, who was acquired in a trade from Houston, said he can’t wait to block for QB Jayden Daniels.

“I’ll tell you this, I damn sure can’t wait to block for Jayden Daniels,” Tunsil said, via Around The NFL. “He’s a baller. It seems like he’s a better dude. I can’t wait. He’s gonna make my job hella easy.”

Tunsil added that Houston told him that they were trying to focus on paying their young players and shed salary. He said there was no hard feelings and appreciated his time with the Texans.

“Pretty much, they’re just trying to keep the young guys together. It’s as simple as that,” Tunsil, 30, said. “When I was a rookie (in Miami) and I would talk to my O.G., who was Brandon Albert, and Jermon Bushrod and Mike Pouncey, they told me it’s a young man’s game. I’ve seen it for myself. They drafted some young guys, and they hit on every draft pick. They’re trying to keep those guys together, so I fully understand. They just paid Stingley today, they gave that boy that bag. So I truly understand. It’s no hard feelings. At the end of the day, it’s a business. I don’t take anything personal. It’s no hard feelings against the Houston Texans.”

Tunsil believes that he’ll immediately make an impact in Washington and is getting accustomed to his new surroundings.

“I think I can make a huge impact quickly, honestly,” Tunsil said. “In my opinion, they traded for me for that reason, to make a huge impact on the team. I’m down to do whatever they want me to do, especially in Year 10. If they need me to play quarterback and back up Jayden Daniels, then I can do that.”

Cowboys

The Cowboys lost RB Rico Dowdle to the Panthers and are moving on by signing Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. Both commented on joining Dallas for what looks to be a timeshare in the backfield.

“The sky’s the limit — I’ve been watching Miles since he was at Penn State, and then with the Eagles and a little with Carolina,” Williams said, via the team’s official website. “I’ve always respected his game, and I’m ready to get in here and compete with him and grind. I just really wanted to be a part of the change. I know it’s a lot of changes that have happened here, and I like the way Coach Schotty is talking. … I wanna help build a winning, championship culture like I do everywhere I go — just put my nose down and do whatever I gotta do for the team.”

“I feel like I made the right decision,” Sanders said of joining the team. “This is a fit for me, and I like what coach [Brian Schottenheimer] is doing — as far as identity. I came from stuff like that. I’m just ready to ball out and contribute to the team.”

Eagles