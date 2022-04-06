NFC Notes: Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
- Bob McManaman reports that Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians reached out to Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald when WR Chris Godwin was injured this past season. Fitzgerald turned down his offer to join Tampa Bay by saying he “couldn’t run two plays right now” if he tried.
- Darren Urban of the team’s official site could see the Cardinals target a cornerback or offensive line with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
- When asked about the possibility of signing veteran DL Calais Campbell or Akiem Hicks, Urban responded that it could be an “either-or situation” between the two players.
- Although Urban acknowledges that there has been speculation about Campbell returning, he doesn’t think there have been legitimate rumors about the veteran coming back to Arizona.
- Regarding the possibility of trading Kyler Murray for capital and then acquiring Baker Mayfield, Urban writes that the scenarios would “make no sense.”
- Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely has a visit scheduled with the Cardinals. (Jordan Schultz)
- Colorado State defensive tackle Manny Jones is visiting the Arizona Cardinals. (Aaron Wilson)
Rams
Rams HC Sean McVay paid homage to players like Andrew Whitworth, Eric Weddle, and Von Miller who are all moving on after their Super Bowl Victory. However, McVay knows Los Angeles is gaining a new leader in former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner.
“We’re losing some big-time locker room leaders, when you look at what Andrew Whitworth meant to our football team when you lose a player like what Von Miller‘s meant, I thought Eric Weddle’s leadership during the playoff run was vital,” McVay said, via TheRams.com. “And to be able to have a guy that will be thrust into a leadership role based on the nature of how you communicate from that middle linebacker spot, but then also just who he is as a human being, there’s a lot of positives, a lot of reasons you can be excited about Bobby joining the Rams.”
Seahawks
- WIP Radio’s Howard Eskin says the Jets were willing to offer the No. 10 pick in the first round to the Seahawks for WR D.K. Metcalf, but Seattle was not even willing to entertain offers: “The Jets were going to offer, and Seattle knew it, the No. 10 pick in the first round. I’ve been told by multiple people when somebody calls Seattle about D.K. Metcalf, [they saiy] ‘We’re not trading him. We’re not trading him.’ They don’t even take the offer. They just say ‘Nope’ and they just shut it right down. You can’t even make an offer right now.’”
- The Athletic’s Connor Hughes says he’s been told by multiple sources there is “no truth” to the report they offered No. 10 for Metcalf and that there hasn’t been an offer because the Seahawks aren’t taking offers.
- New Seahawks TE Noah Fant was aware that Seahawks GM John Schneider was planning on selecting him during the 2019 NFL Draft: “I’m in the right place at the right time and excited to be here, especially with a team and a GM that wants me here.” (Curtis Crabtree)
- Fant is excited to remain teammates with QB Drew Lock in Seattle: “Drew’s biggest attribute is his arm. He’s made some insane throw in the time that we’ve played together. He has all the talent in the world. … I think he has all the opportunity and all the talent in the world to get it done and be that franchise guy.” (Crabtree)
- Fant is unsure whether the organization will exercise his fifth-year option for 2023. (Greg Bell)
- Baylor CB Kalon Barnes will have a top 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Aaron Wilson)
