NFC Notes: Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Rams HC Sean McVay paid homage to players like Andrew Whitworth, Eric Weddle, and Von Miller who are all moving on after their Super Bowl Victory. However, McVay knows Los Angeles is gaining a new leader in former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner.

“We’re losing some big-time locker room leaders, when you look at what Andrew Whitworth meant to our football team when you lose a player like what Von Miller‘s meant, I thought Eric Weddle’s leadership during the playoff run was vital,” McVay said, via TheRams.com. “And to be able to have a guy that will be thrust into a leadership role based on the nature of how you communicate from that middle linebacker spot, but then also just who he is as a human being, there’s a lot of positives, a lot of reasons you can be excited about Bobby joining the Rams.”

, but Seattle was not even willing to entertain offers: “The Jets were going to offer, and Seattle knew it, the No. 10 pick in the first round. I’ve been told by multiple people when somebody calls Seattle about D.K. Metcalf, [they saiy] ‘We’re not trading him. We’re not trading him.’ They don’t even take the offer. They just say ‘Nope’ and they just shut it right down. You can’t even make an offer right now.’” The Athletic’s Connor Hughes says he’s been told by multiple sources there is “no truth” to the report they offered No. 10 for Metcalf and that there hasn’t been an offer because the Seahawks aren’t taking offers.

Fant is excited to remain teammates with QB Drew Lock in Seattle: "Drew's biggest attribute is his arm. He's made some insane throw in the time that we've played together. He has all the talent in the world. … I think he has all the opportunity and all the talent in the world to get it done and be that franchise guy." (Crabtree)

in Seattle: “Drew’s biggest attribute is his arm. He’s made some insane throw in the time that we’ve played together. He has all the talent in the world. … I think he has all the opportunity and all the talent in the world to get it done and be that franchise guy.” (Crabtree) Fant is unsure whether the organization will exercise his fifth-year option for 2023. (Greg Bell)

Baylor CB Kalon Barnes will have a top 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Aaron Wilson)