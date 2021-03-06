NFC Notes: Lavonte David, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers’ veteran LB Lavonte David wants to remain in Tampa Bay, and despite being one of the best linebackers on the market it remains to be seen if that will happen.

“There are a lot of things to take into consideration,” David told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “There’s a lot of guys who were on this team who want to come back. We’ve obviously got some big decisions to make, but from my honest end, everybody wants to come back. Everybody wants to try to come back. A great nucleus, a great core group of guys we have.”

David admits that he isn’t sure what to expect as a 31-year-old free agent who has only played for one team in his NFL career.

“It’s different,” David said. “Honestly I’ve never been a part of anything like it. I don’t know what to expect. I just go with the flow, so luckily for me, I’ve got some stuff that kind of keeps my mind off of that. That’s obviously just being a Super Bowl champion and being back home in Miami with my family and just enjoying them…My mind has been off it and stuff like that. I just sit back and just let my agent handle all that stuff. Whenever he comes back with news, he gets back to me whenever. I’ve just been sitting back and enjoying this. It took me nine years to finally get to the playoffs and then actually win it all. It’s definitely something I’m thankful for and it’s something I kind of am just soaking all in.”

Josina Anderson reports that the Buccaneers are “getting closer” to reworking QB Tom Brady’s contract.

contract. Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins is scheduled to have a virtual meeting with the Buccaneers. (Justin Melo)

Falcons

Falcons’ impending free-agent S Damontae Kazee said he is recovering from the torn Achilles he sustained in Week 4 against the Packers

“Everything is going good right now,” Kazee said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’m taking it a day at a time.”